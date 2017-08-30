The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 30, 2017 | Last Update : 04:57 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Cabinet clears Ordinance to allow hike in GST cess on cars

PTI
Published : Aug 30, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2017, 1:48 pm IST

Highest pre-GST tax incidence on motor vehicles worked out to about 52-54.72 per cent, to which 2.5 per cent.

The proposal before the Cabinet was to hike the cess rate on these cars to 25 per cent. (Photo: Deepak Kurkunde)
 The proposal before the Cabinet was to hike the cess rate on these cars to 25 per cent. (Photo: Deepak Kurkunde)

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared promulgation of an Ordinance to increase the cess on mid-size, large cars and SUVs from current 15 per cent under the new GST regime. The proposal before the Cabinet was to hike the cess rate on these cars to 25 per cent.

"The proposal of imposition of higher cess has been cleared," a source said after the Cabinet meeting. The GST Council had on August 5 approved raising cess on SUVs, mid-size, large and luxury cars that had become cheaper post GST rollout on July 1.

But raising the cess requires an amendment to the Schedule of section 8 of the GST (Compensation to a State) Act, 2017. The highest pre-GST tax incidence on motor vehicles worked out to about 52-54.72 per cent, to which 2.5 per cent was added on account of Central Sales Tax, octroi etc.

Against this, post-GST the total tax incidence came to 43 per cent. So, to take the tax incidence to pre-GST level, the highest compensation cess rate required is 25 per cent.

Prices of most SUVs were cut between Rs 1.1 -3 lakh following the implementation of GST, which subsumed over a dozen central and state levies like excise duty, service tax, and VAT from July 1. With the increase in cess, the cuts will be reversed.

Under GST, a cess was levied on demerit goods like cars, tobacco, and coal to create a corpus for compensating states for any loss of revenue from their taxes like VAT being unified with central levies like excise duty and service tax in the GST. Cars attract the top tax rate of 28 per cent. On top of this, a cess of 1 to 15 per cent is levied for the creation of the state compensation corpus.

The GST Council, the apex tax rate setting body under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, may in its next meeting on September 9 decide on the date when the increased cess will be applicable.  

Tags: gst, tax, cars, gst regime, gst council
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Alzheimer's may be blocked at earliest stages, say scientists

2

Selena Gomez's hacked Instagram shares nude photos of ex Justin Bieber

3

Guess why this man recorded and uploaded 293 years of porn

4

Being the first to board a plane is a bad idea, says study

5

Rare condition leaves 2-year-old girl with a 3 kg arm

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham