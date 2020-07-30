Diesel gets cheaper by Rs 8 in Delhi due to VAT cut

Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 | Last Update : 02:42 PM IST

PTI
Updated : Jul 30, 2020, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2020, 12:42 pm IST

Kejriwal Thursday announced a reduction in the Value Added Tax on diesel from the existing 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent

The diesel price reduced by Rs 8.36 in Delhi due to the VAT cut. (PTI Photo)
 The diesel price reduced by Rs 8.36 in Delhi due to the VAT cut. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday announced a reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel from the existing 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent, saying the move will help propel Delhi's economy.

The diesel price will be reduced by Rs 8.36 in Delhi due to the VAT cut, Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing.

He said there was a serious challenge of reviving the economy of Delhi but it will be achieved together with cooperation of people.

The diesel price will now come down from Rs 82 a litre to Rs 73.64 a litre, he said and added that traders and industrialists in the city had demanded it.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet chaired by the chief minister.

