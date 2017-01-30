The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 30, 2017 | Last Update : 06:52 AM IST

Business, In Other News

Arun Jaitley may give tax relief in Budget

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 30, 2017, 5:13 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2017, 6:48 am IST

Arun Jaitley could also announce tax incentives for buying new houses to give a boost to the realty sector.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New  Delhi: The Union Budget, which is to be presented on Wednesday, is expected to increase exemptions on the personal income tax leaving more money in the hands of the people to counter the effects of demonetisation.  

Finance minister Arun Jaitley could also announce tax incentives for buying new houses to give a boost to the realty sector.  “Individual tax payers are expecting a big rise in the exemption limit and not a token amount of Rs 10,000-20,000,” Assocham said on Sunday.  

It also said Mr Jaitley is faced with excessive hopes on ‘solve-all’ Budget. “Meeting excessive expectations riding on the forthcoming Union Budget, being seen as a ‘solve-all’ big mover in the aftermath of demonetisation, could be a challenging task for Mr Jaitley,” pointed out Assocham.

However, Mr Jaitley may also chose to hike service tax by 1 per cent till July when GST, which will subsume indirect taxes, is targeted to be rolled out.

The move will provide Mr Jaitley window of three months to raise additional revenue before GST comes in, but will push up the prices of most of the services including mobile calls, train and airfares, eating out at restaurants, insurance premiums, cost of under-construction flats and DTH bill among many others.

Meanwhile stock markets are also nervously waiting for the Budget to see whether the government will introduce long term capital gains tax on shares despite the finance minister’s assurance on the matter.

Market participants have been jittery ever since Modi said that contribution of tax from those who make money on the markets has been low and “we should consider methods for increasing it.”

Tags: union budget, demonetisation, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man with bionic penis has to endure two week erection

2

Sushant supports SLB, removes surname from Twitter

3

Raees closing in on 100 crores, Kaabil striving hard to keep up on Day 4

4

Get inspired from Tendulkar to do wonders in life: Modi tells students

5

In pics: India warm up ahead of second T20 against England

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham