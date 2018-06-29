The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 29, 2018 | Last Update : 02:04 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Rupee fall: No need for 'knee-jerk' reactions, says Piyush Goyal

PTI
Published : Jun 29, 2018, 1:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2018, 1:38 pm IST

The rupee had yesterday breached the 69-mark against the US dollar for the first time.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said there is no need for
 Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said there is no need for "knee jerk reactions" on the rupee front, amid the currency touching lifetime lows.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said there is no need for "knee jerk reactions" on the rupee front, amid the currency touching lifetime lows.

The rupee had yesterday breached the 69-mark against the US dollar for the first time due to multiple headwinds like weak global cues and inflation concerns. It finally ended at an all-time low of 68.79, slumping 18 paise.

"Knee jerk reactions are not called for," Goyal told reporters here. Responding to queries on the steep fall in rupee, the minister also said appropriate steps would be taken after consultations with all stakeholders after taking into account global factors. He also said the country has significant foreign exchange reserves.

Tags: finance minister, piyush goyal, us dollar, indian rupee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Scientists step closer to developing Harry Potter-like invisibility cloak

2

Deepika reacts to engagement rumours with Ranveer, kids; he wants to ‘do lot of it’

3

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

4

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

5

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham