The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 | Last Update : 05:38 AM IST

Business, In Other News

No quota in trains for patients suffering from arthritis: Rajya Sabha reply

PTI
Published : Dec 27, 2017, 4:59 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2017, 5:01 pm IST

Railways are losing substantial revenue on account of concessions granted to more than 50 categories of passengers.

Railways offers concession in fares in 53 categories, including for those with physical and mental disabilities, people suffering from cancer, tuberculosis, thalassemia, senior citizens, farmers, awardees.
 Railways offers concession in fares in 53 categories, including for those with physical and mental disabilities, people suffering from cancer, tuberculosis, thalassemia, senior citizens, farmers, awardees.

The railways said on Wednesday it had no quota for patients suffering from arthritis and no plans of offering any concession in passenger fare for them as it was already losing revenue over the discounts granted in over 50 categories.

In a reply to a question from Satyapal Singh, Minister of State for Human Resource Development (Higher Education), Rajan Gohain, MoS, Railways said in Rajya Sabha that patients suffering from arthritis can book a berth of their choice (lower berth in this case) on first-come-first-served basis.

“There is no reservation quota earmarked for patients suffering from arthritis...There is no provision for concession in passenger fare for patients suffering from arthritis”, Gohain said.

Singh who is a former police commissioner of Mumbai and a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, also asked the minister why such concession was not given to patients suffering from arthritis.

“Railways are losing substantial revenue on account of concessions granted to more than 50 categories of passengers. Keeping in view the financial constraints on railways, the scope of concession is not being enlarged,” the minister said.

The railways offers concession in fares in 53 categories, including for those with physical and mental disabilities, people suffering from cancer, tuberculosis, thalassemia, senior citizens, farmers, awardees.

Tags: indian railways, concession, fares, rajya sabha, patients
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

2017 year-ender: The rise of robots

2

Reminiscing about old days: Modi makes pit-stop at Shimla ICH for a cup of coffee

3

Tax-free promiseland disappearing: UAE, Saudi to impose VAT from 2018

4

Watch: SRK recites Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem for Anushka on behalf of Virat at reception

5

Mirza Ghalib's couplets subject of new book

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham