Hike in petrol, diesel prices continues for 11th straight day

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 24, 2018, 2:21 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 2:20 pm IST

Petrol price touched a record high of Rs 77.47 per litre and diesel climbed to its highest ever level of Rs 68.53.

In India, petrol is the costliest in Mumbai where high local taxes has led a price of Rs 85.29 per litre, Rs 80.42 in Chennai and Rs 80.12 per litre in Kolkata.
  In India, petrol is the costliest in Mumbai where high local taxes has led a price of Rs 85.29 per litre, Rs 80.42 in Chennai and Rs 80.12 per litre in Kolkata.

New Delhi: Hike in Petrol and diesel prices across the country continued for the eleventh consecutive day on Thursday.

Petrol price touched a record high of Rs 77.47 per litre and diesel climbed to its highest ever level of Rs 68.53 as the oil PSUs passed on four weeks of relentless rise in international oil prices to consumers

Petrol price on Thursday increased by 30 paisa a litre in India's capital city Delhi -- the highest since the daily price revision came into force in mid-June 2017.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. Prices in Delhi are the cheapest in all metros and most state capitals

With this increase, petrol has touched an all time-high, breaching the previous high of Rs 76.06 touched in Delhi on September 14, 2013. Diesel rates are also at the all-time high level

This is the seventh straight day of price increase since oil PSUs on May 14 resumed daily price revision after a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus.

In India, petrol is the costliest in Mumbai where high local taxes has led a price of Rs 85.29 per litre, Rs 80.42 in Chennai and Rs 80.12 per litre in Kolkata. Price of every litre of non-branded diesel has also peaked at Rs 72.96 in Mumbai, Rs 72.35 in Chennai and Rs 71.08 in Kolkata.

