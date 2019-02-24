Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

Business, In Other News

MSMEs created 2.46 lakh more jobs post-demonetisation, GST: Survey

ANI
Published : Feb 24, 2019, 10:51 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2019, 10:51 am IST

Only 28 pc of MSMEs held the introduction of GST responsible for MSMEs going out of business or for GST making business tougher.

Survey was conducted during October to Dec 2018 in 23 states across the country with 37,680 respondents. (Photo: ANI)
 Survey was conducted during October to Dec 2018 in 23 states across the country with 37,680 respondents. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector not only survived demonetisation but created 246,416 more jobs than those which existed before it was implemented, a recent survey released by the India SME Forum shows.

While the MSME sector has largely welcomed the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the immediate effect of demonetisation resulted in job losses in many MSMEs.

States where over 80 per cent of MSMEs shed their staff were Jharkhand (94 per cent), Tamil Nadu (91 per cent), Punjab (89 per cent), Bihar (88 per cent), Assam (87 per cent), Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh (both with 86 per cent), Chhattisgarh (85 per cent), Kerala (84 per cent), Haryana (83 per cent) as well as Goa (82 per cent).

The survey data shows all those who were retrenched -- including those employed on contractual, cash, temporary or seasonal basis -- were hired back by the MSMEs. The negative after-effects were found to be rather short-lived as seen in the survey data about new employees.

Nearly 66.6 per cent of MSMEs surveyed collectively hired an additional 246,416 people in the 18 months from April 2017 to September 2018 at an average of 9.776 jobs per MSME unit and an overall average of 6.50 jobs created per unit on including all the MSMEs surveyed.

Significantly, despite being criticised for the way in which GST was implemented, MSMEs across the country welcomed it.

Data shows that 62.13 per cent of MSMEs surveyed termed GST as the single biggest reform or that it made running a business easier, though 9 per cent of them said that more work is needed to implement GST.

Only 28 per cent of MSMEs held the introduction of GST responsible for MSMEs going out of business or for GST making business tougher.

The survey was conducted during October to December 2018 in 23 states across the country with 37,680 respondents.

President of India SME Forum Vinod Kumar said: “MSMEs seem to have given a thumbs up to the Narendra Modi despite demonetisation as well as a few issues regarding the implementation of GST.  I am particularly intrigued by their buoyant mood and their job generation capability even in a market phase with subdued sentiments."

Tags: msme, jobs, employment, gst, post-demonetisation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Significant increase in incoming tourism has been the result of the economic diversification strategy adopted by the government of Oman. (Representational Image)

Oman eyes double-digit growth in Indian tourist arrivals in 2019

Anti-dumping duty has also been imposed by the Government on flat base steel wheels.

ACMA seeks minimum import price levy on two-wheeler alloy wheels imported from China

TRAI had extended the time-line for consumers to make their channel preferences till March 31, 2019.

Trai asks distributors to ensure a channel appears only at one place

A total of Rs 1,949 crore was withdrawn during the February 1-22 period. (Representational Image)

Foreign portfolio investors pull out over Rs 1,900 cr from debt market in Feb

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump, Kim lookalikes stage meeting in Hanoi; warned by cops

2

Spanish Boy kills mother, chops body, keeps her remains in container

3

Holostream: Relieving the pain and time of sharing 3D video content

4

Couple plead guilty to torturing their own kids at US 'House of Horror'

5

Who measured Modi’s 56-inch chest?: Digvijaya mocks PM over Pulwama

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham