Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 | Last Update : 05:44 PM IST

Business, Economy

No consensus on dual control at GST Council meet

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 23, 2016, 4:45 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2016, 5:21 pm IST

However, Council headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley has agreed to a 100 pc compensation for states.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Mumbai: The all powerful GST Council headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley yet again failed to arrive at a consensus on contentious dual control issue on Friday.

However, the Council has agreed to a 100 per cent revenue sharing formula for compensating states losing out on incomes out of several state levies.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while briefing the media on the meet said that states will get a 100 per cent compensation for revenue losses. He added that the Council has also approved Central GST and State GST draft laws.

"Compensation to states for loss of revenue from rollout of GST to be paid every two months," PTI quoted Jaitley as saying.

The council will meet again on January 3-4 and take up the issue of dual control and "cross empowerment" under which states want GST levying power for taxing small traders or assessees with Rs 1.5 crore annual turnover.

It will also discuss legislation relative to Integrated Goods and Services Tax in the upcoming meeting that would be crucial given the time constraint as deadline for implementing the indirect tax regime nears to a close.

Tags: gst council, arun jaitley
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka and Bhansali to work together again?

2

Internet nail-varnish dare nets sick Dutch 6-year-old a million

3

Golf's Tiger Woods hits the links with Donald Trump

4

Designer build's India's first bamboo bicycle

5

Doctors help man beat universally lethal disease

more

Editors' Picks

Karun Nair recently scored an unbeaten triple hundred in the fifth Test against England in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Karun Nair undergoes scans after lower abdominal pain

A four-year-old girl, who went missing on December 15, was found dead near her village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on Thursday. (Representational image)

Jharkhand: 4-year-old raped, murdered; villagers allege witchcraft

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Jacqueline, Kriti, Dharmendra, other stars get spotted in the city

Numerous celebrities came out at the premiere of 'Wajah Tum Ho' on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out for Wajah Tum Ho premiere

Urvashi Rautela and Zareen Khan performed at Jaipur Sangeet by Weddings Fantastique. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Urvashi, Zareen sizzle with their dance moves at Jaipur event

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham