The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 23, 2018 | Last Update : 03:33 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Govt revenue to drop by Rs 15,000 crore annually on GST rate cut

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2018, 1:53 pm IST

According to the interim finance minister Piyush Goyal, the revenue loss will be negligible.

The decision of GST rate cut would result in loss of income to the government to an extent of Rs 15,000 crore annually.
 The decision of GST rate cut would result in loss of income to the government to an extent of Rs 15,000 crore annually.

Mumbai: The GST Council meeting held on 21st July, chaired by Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has reduced GST rate on various commodities. The decision of GST rate cut would result in loss of income to the government to an extent of Rs 15,000 crore annually, as per report by Mint.

The GST Council in its meeting has decided to cut levies on 50 products comprising of washing machines, lithium-ion batteries, vacuum cleaners, food grinders, mixers, storage water heaters, head dryers, hand dryers, paint, varnishes, water cooler, milk cooler, ice cream coolers, perfumes, toilet sprays and other toiletries has been slashed from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

The GST on handbags, jewellery box, wooden box for paintings, glass art ware, ornamental framed mirrors, handmade lamps, wax, natural gum, iron and brass products have been reduced from 18 per cent to 12 per cent.

The GST on some commodities has been slashed from 18 per cent to five per cent, including ethanol, and solid bio-fuel pellets, as per report from ANI. The changes made in the GST rate will come into effect from 27 July.

According to the interim finance minister Piyush Goyal, the revenue loss will be negligible. However, according to the officials, in the report, the revenue loss is estimated to be as high as 1 per cent of the tax budget. Currently, the government is not in a position to let go such revenue, as it has in the pipe line many projects for public welfare and the rising crude oil prices can widen the fiscal deficit.

The next GST Council meeting is scheduled to be held on 4 August. The main agenda of the meeting would be to address the issues faced by small businesses under the GST regime.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Tags: gst council, gst rate, finance minister, piyush goyal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Taimur's playdate with Yash, Roohi is too cute, but KJo embarrasses Kareena

2

Watch: Salman, Jacqueline set the stage on fire at Poorna Patel’s wedding

3

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

4

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

5

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham