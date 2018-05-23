The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 | Last Update : 02:00 PM IST

Business, In Other News

PM Modi taking fuel price hike seriously, says Union minister

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 23, 2018, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2018, 1:36 pm IST

In the last ten days petrol price has shot up by Rs 2.54 a litre while diesel price has gone up by Rs 2.51.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Mumbai: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the fuel price hike seriously.

The minister also said that the hike is the result of rise in fuel prices by the foreign companies.

“Crude is imported. Foreign companies are raising price. Petroleum Ministry has said petrol and diesel should be brought under Goods and Services Tax (GST). Point is it can't be brought before the Council until and unless all state finance ministers agree. The Prime Minister is taking the matter seriously,” the MoS Finance said.

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a sharp rise in the last ten days. The prices have touched a record high.

Petrol costs Rs 77.17 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 68.34 a litre. In the last ten days petrol price has shot up by Rs 2.54 a litre while diesel price has gone up by Rs 2.51. Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Tags: petrol price, diesel price, narendra modi, shiv pratap shukla
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Deepika Padukone’s sister describes her in hilarious way, here’s what actress replied

2

Labrador becomes mother to nine orphan duckings

3

Mango mania: Here are two amazing dishes made with the 'king of fruits'

4

India-Netherlands-Sweden to collaborate for research programme on HIV/AIDS

5

This could finally prove that Loch Ness monster exists

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham