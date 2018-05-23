PM Modi taking fuel price hike seriously, says Union minister

In the last ten days petrol price has shot up by Rs 2.54 a litre while diesel price has gone up by Rs 2.51.

Mumbai: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the fuel price hike seriously.

The minister also said that the hike is the result of rise in fuel prices by the foreign companies.

“Crude is imported. Foreign companies are raising price. Petroleum Ministry has said petrol and diesel should be brought under Goods and Services Tax (GST). Point is it can't be brought before the Council until and unless all state finance ministers agree. The Prime Minister is taking the matter seriously,” the MoS Finance said.

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a sharp rise in the last ten days. The prices have touched a record high.

Petrol costs Rs 77.17 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 68.34 a litre. In the last ten days petrol price has shot up by Rs 2.54 a litre while diesel price has gone up by Rs 2.51. Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.