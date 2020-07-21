Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 | Last Update : 12:49 PM IST

119th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,154,917

36,810

Recovered

724,702

24,303

Deaths

28,099

596

Maharashtra31869517502912030 Tamil Nadu1756781217762551 Delhi1237471049183663 Karnataka67420237961408 Andhra Pradesh5372424228696 Uttar Pradesh51160308311192 Gujarat49439356592166 Telangana4627434323422 West Bengal44769264181147 Rajasthan3039022195568 Bihar2745517535187 Haryana2685820226355 Assam250931709663 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1811012910125 Jammu and Kashmir146508274254 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
  Business   In Other News  21 Jul 2020  India seeks concession from US for generic drugs export
Business, In Other News

India seeks concession from US for generic drugs export

REUTERS
Published : Jul 21, 2020, 11:42 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2020, 11:42 am IST

India accounts for 40% of US generic drug imports, including anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine, touted by Trump in fight against coronavirus

India seeks new preferential treatment from US on drugs, other goods. (AFP Photo)
  India seeks new preferential treatment from US on drugs, other goods. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India is seeking concessions for generic drugs it exports to the United States in return for opening its dairy markets and slashing tariffs on farm goods as the two sides seek to shore up a new trade deal, three sources said.

India accounts for 40% of U.S. generic drug imports, including the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine, touted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the fight against the coronavirus.

To win preferential treatment on pharmaceutical exports, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dangling the carrot of opening its dairy and farm markets to the Trump administration, months ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

“Americans recognise the political compulsion that brings its own benefits,” one of the sources with knowledge of the plans said.

India, one of the world’s largest consumers of dairy products, has offered an opening to U.S. dairy imports through a quota-based system, two of the sources said. These products would need a certificate they are not derived from animals that have consumed feeds that include internal organs, blood meal or tissues of ruminants because of religious sensibilities in India.

India’s trade ministry did not immediately comment and the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi referred questions to the U.S. Trade Representative.

The two sides have been negotiating a limited trade pact for more than a year aimed at restoring zero tariffs on a range of Indian exports to the U.S. under its Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) that the Trump administration withdrew last year, citing lack of reciprocal access to India’s markets.

RELIANCE ON CHINA

But the Indian side has proposed a more ambitious deal than just focused on the GSP, a second source said. In addition to luring American dairy producers, it has offered to roll back tariff hikes on almonds, walnuts and apples.

It is the world’s largest buyer of U.S. almonds, and second largest for its apples.

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed support for concluding an initial trade package and the possibility of an eventual Free Trade Agreement, the Indian government said.

While India seeks concessions on drug exports, the United States has raised concerns over India’s import dependence on China for sourcing raw materials for generic drugs, Mukesh Aghi, president and chief executive at U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, told Reuters.

Indian drugmakers rely on China, where the coronavirus was first identified at the end of last year, for almost 70% of the active pharmaceutical ingredients for their medicines.

“U.S. dependence on China indirectly is tied to India itself. And the U.S. is saying, if you want access to our market then become more self-sufficient than being dependent on China,” Aghi said.

Differences remain on a large set of issues related to e-commerce and data storage rules. India’s decision to levy a new 2% digital tax on foreign transactions, which upset companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Amazon.com, has become the latest sore point.

“The latest one on digital tax caught the U.S. side by surprise because it was announced in the budget without any discussion or consultation,” Aghi said.

Tags: india, concessions, generic drugs, exports, united states, us, dairy markets, export tariffs, trade tariffs, new trade deal, china
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Jubilant Generics gets nod to manufacture, market anti-viral drug Remdesivir. (Representational Image)

Jubilant Generics gets DCGI nod to manufacture COVID-19 drug Remdesivir

IndiGo said it will cut 10% of its workforce as it grapples with declining revenues due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI Photo)

IndiGo to cut 10% staff, says CEO Ronojoy Dutta

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, trapped in the narrow trading band of the past three weeks as investors gauged hopes for a recovery in oil demand. (AFP Photo)

Oil steady as virus infections rise but hopes for vaccine lends support

Cafe Coffee Day (CCD)has closed down around 280 outlets in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. (AFP Photo)

Cafe Coffee Day closes 280 more outlets in Apr-June quarter

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham