The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Govt hikes interest rate on small savings by up to 0.4 per cent

PTI
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 12:40 pm IST

Interest on savings deposits has been retained at 4 per cent, annually.

Interest rate for 5-year term deposit, recurring deposit Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been raised to 7.8, 7.3 and 8.7 pc.
 Interest rate for 5-year term deposit, recurring deposit Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been raised to 7.8, 7.3 and 8.7 pc.

New Delhi: The government has raised interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, by up to 0.4 per cent for the October-December quarter, in line with rising deposit rates in the banks.

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis. The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the third quarter of financial year 2018-19, starting October 1 and ending on December 31, 2018, has been revised, the Finance Ministry said while notifying the rates.

Interest rate for the five-year term deposit, recurring deposit Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been raised to 7.8, 7.3 and 8.7 per cent, respectively. The interest on the senior citizens' scheme is paid quarterly.

 However, interest on savings deposits has been retained at 4 per cent, annually.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will fetch annual interest rate of 8 per cent as compared to existing 7.6 per cent, while Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) will yield 7.7 per cent and mature in 112 months as against 118 months in the previous quarter.

The girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi account will earn higher interest rate of 8.5 per cent rate, 0.4 per cent more then the current rate. Term deposits of one-three years will fetch 0.3 per cent higher interest rate.

 While announcing the quarterly setting of interest rates in 2016, the finance ministry had said that rates of small savings schemes would be linked to government bond yields.

The move is expected to see banks lowering their deposit rates in line with the small savings rate offered by the government.

Tags: small savings, interest rate, deposit rates, banks, finance ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

2

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

3

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

4

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

5

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham