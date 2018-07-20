The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 20, 2018 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Fuel, land and electricity will be under GST, says CEA Arvind Subramanian

FINANCIAL CHRONICLE
Published : Jul 20, 2018, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2018, 11:56 am IST

He also praised the central bank for handling of rupee volatility.

The outgoing chief economic advisor has praised the government for staying on the fiscal prudence path resisting the public pressure by not cutting excise duty on petroleum products when crude prices hit a record high in April and May. (Photo: ANI)
 The outgoing chief economic advisor has praised the government for staying on the fiscal prudence path resisting the public pressure by not cutting excise duty on petroleum products when crude prices hit a record high in April and May. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The outgoing chief economic advisor has praised the government for staying on the fiscal prudence path resisting the public pressure by not cutting excise duty on petroleum products when crude prices hit a record high in April and May.

“The government needs to be applauded for not succumbing to populist pressure on oil situation. The government has shown that it is committed to the fiscal deficit target,” said Arvind Subramanian in an exclusive interview with Financial Chronicle.

Responding to a question if the government would be able to stick to the fiscal deficit target in a pre-poll year, he said the government is striving to keep the fiscal deficit under at 3.3 per cent of GDP in this financial year.

With long-term solutions to oil price hike eluding the government; will bringing it under GST help? “Eventually petroleum products, land and electricity will come under GST. The aim of GST is to make the base as broad as possible,” the CEA said.

When the clamour for excise duty cut in April became shrill after petrol and diesel prices jumped to the 55-month high of Rs 76.63 a litre and Rs 65.93 a litre, the government refused to agree to the demand. Every Rs 2 cut in the duty would have resulted into Rs 24,000 crore a year loss to the government.

The man who gave the annual economic survey a relevant twist and prescribed appropriate solutions to ills ailing the economy also took on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). But he also praised the central bank for handling of rupee volatility while terming the Indian currency’s free-fall as “unavoidable corrections”.

“Before the recent volatility, the rupee had strengthened by 20 per cent in the last four years. After recent developments, it has come back (depreciated) by 7 per cent,” he said.

“In case of a trade war, currency war or oil price rise, there will be volatility in all foreign exchange markets, including the rupee market. That’s unavoidable. We can’t control external factors. All we can do is to minimise the impact and cushion ourselves,” he said.

On the central bank’s role, he said, “by and large RBI has done a very good job of handling the currency in the last few months”.

On recent rate hike, he said, “RBI has the inflation mandate given by the government. It has to adhere to that. You can’t have a situation of inflation running above what has been agreed upon between Centre and RBI and expect the apex bank not to take any action.”

He said while evaluating the role of RBI, we need to know that external market is largely unsettled and the growth is picking up.

Tags: petroleum products, arvind subramanian, chief economic advisor, reserve bank of india, indian currency
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

2

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

3

Missing lovebirds Ranbir and Alia? Their moms make up for couple’s absence by bonding

4

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

5

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham