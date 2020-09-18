Friday, Sep 18, 2020 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

178th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,212,686

96,792

Recovered

4,109,828

87,778

Deaths

84,404

1,175

Maharashtra114584081235431351 Andhra Pradesh6014625080885177 Tamil Nadu5142084589008618 Karnataka4943563830777629 Uttar Pradesh3362942632884771 Delhi2347011981034877 West Bengal2155801870614183 Odisha167161133466722 Telangana1650031335551005 Bihar164224149722855 Assam150349121610528 Kerala12221687341490 Gujarat119088999083271 Rajasthan109088906851293 Haryana103773816901069 Madhya Pradesh97906743981877 Punjab90032658182646 Chhatisgarh7777541111628 Jharkhand6710052807590 Jammu and Kashmir5971138521951 Uttarakhand3713924810460 Goa2678320844327 Puducherry2142816253431 Tripura2069612956222 Himachal Pradesh11190691997 Chandigarh92566062106 Manipur8430653951 Arunachal Pradesh6851496713 Nagaland5306407910 Meghalaya4356234232 Sikkim2119178923 Mizoram15069490
  Business   In Other News  18 Sep 2020  So you thought corona was good for insurance companies?
Business, In Other News

So you thought corona was good for insurance companies?

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published : Sep 18, 2020, 1:06 pm IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2020, 1:06 pm IST

It's great that everyone's taking health insurance but for insurance companies the claims are mounting

Insurers have paid out Rs 1400 crore since the pandemic began.
 Insurers have paid out Rs 1400 crore since the pandemic began.

New Delhi: Health insurance may be the fastest growing business segment in the general insurance sector due to popular awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic, but a significant surge in the number of claims is a cause of concern for insurers. 

Insurers have earned revenue to the tune of Rs 450 crore through the sale of corona-specific products, whereas they settled a huge number of claims, paying out Rs 1,430 crore --  almost three times the premia they earned.

 

This fact was revealed by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) chairman S C Khuntia during a virtual summit held by CII on Thursday.

"Life insurance claims relating to Covid-19 are being settled by insurers within a week’s time. There has been a surge in health insurance claims relating to Covid-19 with a total of 2.38 lakh claims. Of these, 1.48 lakh claims amounting to ₹1,430 crore have already been settled," Khuntia said, adding that the sector has still witnessed a positive growth of 2.4 per cent between April and August end 2020 as compared to a year ago.

The insurance regulator, however, will be introducing the risk-based solvency margin for insurers in the next three years. "As of now, insurers are supposed to maintain solvency margin to the tune of 1.5 times of their total premium. As the risk varies segment wise, it is why the regulator is working on varying solvency margins for various segments," he said.

 

Khuntia also further asked all general insurance companies to ensure repeat purchase and renewal of policies as these are largely for a one-year time period. "This should be an indicator of your efficiency and customer relationship,” he said, adding that the Irdai is working on standard products for insurance of dwelling units as well as term insurance which would be introduced by all insurers.

The insurance regulator is monitoring the persistency levels of life insurance companies and is also working on standard products for dwelling unit insurance and term insurance as well. The Irdai also wants 13th month persistency at at least 90 per cent and 61st month persistency at a minimum of 65 per cent. “I would urge all of you to move towards this at the earliest. The Irdai would be monitoring this and has also asked all life insurers to try and meet these targets," he added.

 

Tags: insurance companies, coronavirus insurance, irdai

Latest From Business

Ashok Soota, promoter of Happiest Minds.

Happiest Minds record listing is sign of India's digital drive

Airports have been given deferment on concession payments to the government. (DC file photo)

Civil aviation revenues down 85%, 18,000 jobs lost

Last year, India had raised

India ranks 116 in World Bank's pre-pandemic human capital index

The Central government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the commodity in the domestic market. (PTI)

Price of onions slashed by at least 20 per cent

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham