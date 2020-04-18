Saturday, Apr 18, 2020 | Last Update : 02:58 AM IST

Business, In Other News

Bengaluru's IT, BT companies allowed 50% work-from-office

THE ASIAN AGE. | CHANDRASEKHAR G
Published : Apr 18, 2020, 2:39 am IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2020, 2:39 am IST

But there will be strict protocols to follow should there be a breakout of infection on the premises

Health authorities will issue strict guidelines on dealing with infection management.
 Health authorities will issue strict guidelines on dealing with infection management.

Bengaluru: Starting Monday, Bengaluru’s IT and BT companies will be allowed to call in 50 per cent of their employees to resume working from office.

Karnataka’s deputy chief minister C N Ashwathnarayan on Friday held a video conference with managements of IT and BT companies and discussed with them the arrangements that need to be made and the precautions to be taken.

The companies will have ot manage without cabs, Namma Metro services or other forms of public transport. As per guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry only one person is allowed on a two-wheeler and two persons in a car. Managements have the option of renting BMTC buses, duly disinfected. However, social distancing has to be adhered to. 

However, the real challenge for the managements is in dealing with a situation if there is a breakout on the premises.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle after the meeting, Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said the meeting was fruitful and the government was open to suggestions from the IT-BT sector. However, protocols would have to be developed if any employee was found corona positive. Instead of shutting the company, systems should kick in on sanitizing the work place, isolating co-workers and shoring up the morale of those found positive for COVID-19.

Ashwathnarayan said, “Companies expressed concerns about handling the situation if an employee is detected coronavirus positive after resumption of work. They have been promised that appropriate guidelines would be provided in consultation with the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Companies have agreed to follow measures such as social distancing and screening facilities on the premises.”  

Ashwathnarayan made one other point to the companies: no retrenchments. "It is not right for companies to shut shop or lay off employees citing the reason of lack of new work orders or projects. Companies should find ways of dealing with the situation through measures such as pay adjustments.

Tags: bengaluru, it, biotech, lockdown, work from office
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From Business

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 18. (Photo- AFP)

Coronavirus drug makes investors optimistic, stock markets soar

Fuel consumption falls 50 per cent in April. (PTI Photo)

Petrol, diesel sales drop over 60% in April due to lockdown

COAI to approach states for opening retail recharge points to facilitate feature phone users. (PTI Photo)

COAI asks states for opening retail recharge points

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 17, 2020. Shares have advanced in Asia after China's economic growth data, while bleak, was better than expected. (AP Photo)

Asian shares climb on China data, Wall Street rally

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham