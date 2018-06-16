The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 16, 2018 | Last Update : 04:13 PM IST

Business, In Other News

India proposes retaliatory tariffs on 30 products from United States

ANI
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 3:05 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 3:05 pm IST

India expects around USD 238.09 million of duty to be collected through the measure imposed on the US.

Customs duty on motorcycles with engine capacity over 800 cc will be raised up to 50 per cent, almonds 20 per cent, walnuts 20 per cent and apples 25 per cent.
 Customs duty on motorcycles with engine capacity over 800 cc will be raised up to 50 per cent, almonds 20 per cent, walnuts 20 per cent and apples 25 per cent.

New Delhi: India has decided to suspend concessions on 30 products originating from the United States. Customs duty on motorcycles with engine capacity over 800 cc will be raised up to 50 per cent, almonds 20 per cent, walnuts 20 per cent and apples 25 per cent.

This move came as retaliation to Washington's move to impose higher duties on Indian steel and aluminium exports. India in a letter to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) stated that the suspended concessions are substantially equivalent to the amount of trade affected by the measures imposed by the United States.

"This notification is made in connection with safeguard measures imposed by the United States of America on imports of certain aluminium and steel articles," India said.

India expects around USD 238.09 million of duty to be collected through the measure imposed on the US. In March, the US imposed 25 per cent duty on certain steel products and 10 percent on aluminium products, which will help the US collect USD 241million of duty.

Tags: concessions, customs duty, steel exports, world trade organisation, aluminium products
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman claims she saw ghost of her dead dog outside living room window

2

“I know you watch porn! Pay me to keep quiet” — Did you get this email too?

3

Jada Pinkett 'never' going to divorce Will Smith

4

Get ready for hot new video game titles ahead

5

Father’s Day 2018: 4 successful entrepreneurs talk about bond shared with their dads

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham