The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:18 PM IST

Business, In Other News

WPI inflation eases to 2.47 pc in March as food articles turn cheaper

PTI
Published : Apr 16, 2018, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2018, 1:43 pm IST

On the basis of Wholesale Price Index (WPI), inflation was 2.48 per cent in February and 5.11 per cent in March last year.

Inflation based on wholesale prices eased marginally to 2.47 per cent in March on cheaper food articles
 Inflation based on wholesale prices eased marginally to 2.47 per cent in March on cheaper food articles

New Delhi: Inflation based on wholesale prices eased marginally to 2.47 per cent in March on cheaper food articles, especially pulses and vegetables. On the basis of Wholesale Price Index (WPI), inflation was 2.48 per cent in February and 5.11 per cent in March last year.

According to a government data released on Monday, food articles showed deflation at 0.29 per cent in March as against a 0.88 per cent inflation in the preceding month. Deflation in vegetables was 2.70 per cent, pulses (20.58 per cent) and wheat (1.19 per cent) in March.

Inflation in 'fuel and power' basket however rose to 4.70 per cent in March from 3.81 per cent in the previous month.

The inflation data for January was revised upwards to 3.02 per cent from the provisional estimate of 2.84 per cent.

Retail inflation, as per data released last week, slipped to a five-month low of 4.28 per cent in March on account of decline in food prices. In its first monetary policy review for the fiscal, the Reserve Bank earlier this month maintained status-quo on interest rate citing inflationary concerns.

It revised downwards forecast for retail inflation to 4.7-5.1 per cent for April-September and 4.4 per cent for October-March.

Tags: wholesale price index, inflation, food and beverages, fuel, retail inflation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

2

2018 IPL, RCB vs RR: Rajasthan taste royal victory, beat RCB by 19 runs

3

October day two box office collection: Varun's film sees growth, earns 7.47cr

4

Saina Nehwal clinch gold in women's singles, PV Sindhu settles for Silver

5

Cobra throwing up eggs when caught in Kerala video goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham