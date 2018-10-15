The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 15, 2018 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

Business, In Other News

PM pitches for partnership of oil producers, consumers to stabilise economy

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 15, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2018, 5:04 pm IST

He said the oil market was producer driven and quantity and prices were determined by oil producing countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a strong pitch for a partnership between oil producers and consumers to help stabilise the global economy. (Photo: Youtube)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a strong pitch for a partnership between oil producers and consumers to help stabilise the global economy. (Photo: Youtube)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a strong pitch for a partnership between oil producers and consumers to help stabilise the global economy.

He also appealed to the oil producing countries to channel their investible surplus to pursue commercial exploitation in the oil sector in developing countries, a statement from his office said. Modi made these suggestions while meeting CEOs and experts from the oil and gas sector from India and abroad here.

During the interaction, the prime minister highlighted the significant positioning of India in the oil and gas market and said the oil market was producer driven and quantity and prices were determined by oil producing countries.

"Though there is enough production, the unique features of marketing in the oil sector have pushed up the oil prices. The prime minister made a strong case for a partnership between the producers and consumers in the oil market, as it exists in other markets. This will help stabilise the global economy which is on path of recovery," the statement said.

Modi drew attention of the experts on certain key policy issues relevant to India. He highlighted that the consuming countries, due to rising crude oil prices, face many other economic challenges including serious resource crunch.

"The cooperation of the oil producing countries would be very critical to bridge this gap. He appealed to oil producing countries to channel their investible surplus to pursue commercial exploitation in oil sector in the developing countries," the statement read.

The PM also spoke of higher acreage under exploration and sought cooperation of the developed countries, both in terms of technology and extension, of the coverage.

He also sought the role of private participation in the distribution of gas sector. On technology, he appealed for assistance in areas where high pressure and high temperature technology applications are relevant to commercial exploitation of natural gas. He also requested for review of payment terms so as to provide temporary relief to the local currency, the statement said.

The gathering included ministers from Saudi Arabia and UAE and CEOs and experts from organisations, including Saudi ARAMCO, ADNOC, BP, Rosneft, IHS Markit, Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Emerson Electric Company, Tellurian, Mubadala Investment Company, Schlumberger Ltd, Wood Mackenzie, World Bank, International Energy Agency (IEA), NIPFP, Brookings India and various Indian companies involved in both upstream and downstream operations.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan, Vice-Chairman NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar and senior officials from the government and Niti Aayog were also present. During the interaction, the participants appreciated the steps taken by the government for ease of doing business, specifically in the energy sector.

The experts made a special mention of India's competitive ranking from the upstream investment point of view which has gone up from 56 to 44. Subjects such as expansion of oil and gas infrastructure in India; enhancing exploration and production; potential in solar energy and biofuels; and the government's holistic approach to the energy sector came up for discussion.

The experts appreciated the unique initiative of this kind of a dialogue which brings various stakeholders together on policy matters. Modi also spoke about the various policy initiatives and developmental measures undertaken by government in the sector.

He highlighted the liberalisation in gas pricing and marketing and about the ongoing commercial exploitation, and made a special mention of extension of production sharing contracts.

Tags: narendra modi, commercial exploitation, oil sector, oil and gas sector
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

World’s toughest, fastest SD card by Sony

2

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

3

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

4

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

5

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p review: Xiaomi’s eye keeps watch 24/7

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham