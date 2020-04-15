Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020 | Last Update : 01:51 PM IST

Government permits resumption of some industries in rural areas from April 20

The government will also allow farm activities, construction of roads and buildings which has so far less affected by coronavirus contagion

Farm workers carry maize corn at a village on the outskirts. India permits resumption of some industries in rural areas from April 20. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: India will allow opening up of some industries in rural areas after April 20 to reduce the distress caused to millions of people because of a prolonged lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus, the government said on Wednesday.

The government will also allow farm activities, construction of roads and buildings in the hinterland which has so far been less affected by the coronavirus contagion.

The Home Ministry notification declared that “procurement of agricultural products” and “agriculture marketing through notified mandis and direct and decentralised marketing” will be allowed.

“The manufacture, distribution and retail of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds; activities of marine and inland fisheries; animal husbandry activities, including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and livestock farming; and tea, coffee and rubber plantations are allowed to be functional,” said the notification.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended on Tuesday a lockdown of India’s 1.3 billion population till May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases went past 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown announced last month.

