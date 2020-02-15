Saturday, Feb 15, 2020 | Last Update : 02:22 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Transmission of rate cuts will improve further: Shaktikanta Das

PTI
Published : Feb 15, 2020, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2020, 2:14 pm IST

His comments come against the backdrop of concerns over growth of the economy, which has registered a spike in inflation

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das arrive for the RBI central board of directors in a customary post-budget meeting, in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI photo
 Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das arrive for the RBI central board of directors in a customary post-budget meeting, in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI photo

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said momentum is gathering pace on credit growth and expressed hope that transmission of rate cuts will improve further in the coming days.

His comments come against the backdrop of concerns over growth of the economy, which has also registered spike in inflation and slowdown in industrial production.

Addressing the media after RBI board meeting, which was also addressed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Das said he does not agree that rate cut transmission is plateauing out.

Transmission of rate cuts is slowly and steadily improving and it is expected to improve further, he said.

“We do expect credit growth to pick up in coming months,” Das said, adding that momentum is gathering pace on this front.

On February 6, the six member-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Das, for the second meeting in a row, kept repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent but maintained the accommodative policy stance which implies it was biased in favour of cutting rate to boost growth.

Prior to going for status quo on rates in December, the central bank had slashed rates five consecutive times that resulted in a cumulative 1.35 per cent decline in repo rate.
“Economic activity remains subdued and the few indicators that have moved up recently are yet to gain traction in a more broad-based manner. Given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to maintain status quo,” the MPC had said.

Tags: shaktikanta das, nirmala sitaraman, rbi

Latest From Business

Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (L) takes part in a Taoist ceremony to prevent the COVID-Coronavirus at the Longde temple in Taoyuan. AFP photo

Generic drug ingredients supply from China may stop over Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One prior to departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. AFP photo

Trump to target Indian investors during India visit

Representational image (ANI)

After SC order, Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the Tata Motors-owned British luxury marquee, on Thursday launched the heavily refreshed Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV to boost sales in a depressed economy.

JLR drives in new Discovery Sport

MOST POPULAR

1

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

2

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

3

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

4

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

5

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham