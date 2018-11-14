The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018 | Last Update : 11:56 AM IST

Business, In Other News

RBI governor unlikely to resign, may tweak PCA norms

FINANCIAL CHRONICLE
Published : Nov 14, 2018, 10:12 am IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2018, 10:12 am IST

The government has so far agreed almost all issues relating RBI-government tussle.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)
 RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial board meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) next week, the government is likely to put an end to the ongoing spat with the central bank over several issues that emerged recently. It also hinted that the resignation of RBI governor Urjit Patel is unlikely.

The government has so far agreed almost all issues relating RBI-government tussle, including the relaxation of the rules under PCA framework that has been demanded by the finance ministry for a long time to boost the lending, especially in MSME sectors.

A top source in the finance ministry said, “The RBI may tweak the PCA norms as the government wants consolidation of banking sector in which small and weak banks need to merge with large banks for better and healthy banking system in the country. Some banks with declining net non-performing assets or those that can be merged with larger entities, may be considered to be kept out of PCA framework.”

“The government has no intention to revoke section 7 of the RBI Act and we don’t see the resignation of the RBI governor. Both the RBI and government are trying to resolve all the issues with mutual consultations, rather not by any direction from either side,” the source added. 

Days before the RBI board meeting on November 19, Patel reportedly met key officials at PMO during which contentious issues are discussed. However, it is also expected that the government nominee directors and a few independent directors could raise the issue of interim dividend along with capital framework of RBI.

The source further said that alignment of capital adequacy norms with those in advanced countries and measures to enhance lending to MSMEs and NBFCs may also be discussed in the forthcoming meeting.

In its recent rift with RBI, the government had demanded a relaxation in PCA norms for banks, so they can lend more. The finance ministry wrote to the central bank over invoking Section 7 of the Banking Regulation Act, which states that directions can be issued to RBI.

The PCA action was initiated against 11 public sector banks, with their shares of advances and deposits as at March-end being 18.5 per cent and 20.8 per cent, respectively.

Tags: rbi, urjit patel, pca norms, resignation, rbi governor, finance ministry, public sector banks
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to now release on Christmas 2019

2

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

3

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

4

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

5

Martin Sheen missing in Malibu Fire: Son Charlie's tweet helps news crew find his parents

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMLife

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham