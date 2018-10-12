The Asian Age | News

No respite for consumers as fuel prices witness fresh hike

Published : Oct 12, 2018, 3:16 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2018, 3:16 pm IST

Arun Jaitley had earlier announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices.

Fuel prices across the country continued to rise unabated and touched new record levels on Friday despite the central government announcing a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in excise duty recently.
 Fuel prices across the country continued to rise unabated and touched new record levels on Friday despite the central government announcing a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in excise duty recently.

New Delhi: Fuel prices across the country continued to rise unabated and touched new record levels on Friday despite the central government announcing a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in excise duty recently.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 82.48 per litre after an increase of 12 paise while diesel is being sold at Rs 78.51 per litre after a 29 paise revision.

Skyrocketing prices of fuel are also continuing to burn holes in the pockets of common man residing in Mumbai, where petrol is retailing at Rs 87.94 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.51 per litre.

The Centre has maintained that prices of fuel have reached record highs due to an increase in global crude oil prices and depreciation of the Indian rupee. In the wake of increasing fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same.

While the revision in prices was implemented in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, Jharkhand and Goa, a number of states are yet to implement the decision.

