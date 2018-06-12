The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018

Business

Retail inflation inches up to 4.87 pc in May on costlier food items

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2018
Updated : Jun 12, 2018, 6:38 pm IST

Food inflation rose to 3.10 per cent last month, as against 2.8 per cent in April.

Retail inflation inched up to 4.87 in May on increase in prices of certain items in the food basket, as per the government data released on Tuesday.
 Retail inflation inched up to 4.87 in May on increase in prices of certain items in the food basket, as per the government data released on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Retail inflation inched up to 4.87 in May on increase in prices of certain items in the food basket, as per the government data released on Tuesday.

Based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the inflation was at 4.58 per cent in the preceding month April. In May last year, it was 2.18 per cent. As per the data of the Central Statistics Office (CSO), food inflation rose to 3.10 per cent last month, as against 2.8 per cent in April.

The price data is collected from selected towns by the Field Operations Division of NSSO and from selected villages by the Department of Posts. The data is received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

