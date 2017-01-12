The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 | Last Update : 06:29 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Banks, oil companies to bear card payment charges at petrol pumps: govt

PTI
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 5:51 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2017, 6:23 pm IST

MDR is a charge levied on merchants by banks for accepting payments through credit and debit cards.

Petrol pump owners earlier this week threatened to stop accepting card payments, forcing the government to broker a settlement. (Photo: File)
 Petrol pump owners earlier this week threatened to stop accepting card payments, forcing the government to broker a settlement. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Banks and oil marketing companies (OMCs) will bear transaction charges for the fuel bought using cards at petrol pumps, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said today.

"The decision is very clear. Consumers will not be burdened with Merchant Discount Rate (MDR). Retail outlets (petrol pumps) will also be kept out of its purview. Now it is between banks and OMCs how they share it," he said.

Pradhan was speaking to reporters after attending a meeting on the issue that was called by the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

"It is a commercial decision and they (banks and OMCs) will sit together and sort it out," he said.

MDR is a charge levied on merchants by banks for accepting payments through credit and debit cards. This charge was passed on to consumers but post-demonetisation, the government, in a bid to promote digital payments, waived it till December 30.

Banks, after that date, decided to pass on the MDR to petrol pump operators since the government mandate was very clear that consumers should not be burdened with any additional charge for using cards for payments.

Petrol pump owners threatened to stop accepting card payments, forcing the government to broker a settlement. Pradhan said banks and oil companies will continue to discuss as to who should bear these charges and in what proportion.

"MDR charges will be levied as per RBI guidelines of December 16," he said.

Asked if it will be shared equally between the oil marketing companies (OMCs) and banks, he said: "That is yet to be decided. Pradhan said the government stands by its decision that customers using non-cash digital modes of payments will not have to pay any transaction charge. Also, the 0.75 per cent discount on fuel rate for using digital payments will continue. "Banks and OMCs are discussing the issue. In the next couple of days a mechanism will be worked out so that MDR are levied from 16th," he said.

MDR of 1 per cent on all credit card transactions and between 0.25 per cent and 1 per cent on all debit card transactions will be charged on fuel bought through cards. Pradhan said "neither the customers nor petrol pump dealers will bear additional charges on digital transactions at petrol stations".

The government, he said, had issued guidelines in February 2016 stating that the MDR charge will not be passed on to the consumers and the stakeholders will take appropriate steps to absorb it.

Tags: card payment, petrol pump, banks, oil marketing companies, dharmendra pradhan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nashik drivers write essay for not wearing helmet

2

AI to reserve 6 seats for women on domestic routes

3

Haraamkhor movie review: A sinister romance gone awry

4

Can masturbation breaks at work increase productivity?

5

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreadin it

more

Editors' Picks

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreadin it

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham