Widespread anger about artificially fixed fuel prices, says Chidambaram

Mumbai: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday blamed the wrong policies of the NDA government for the current bad state of economy in the country. He was the Union finance minster under the Congress regime.

On the hike in petrol and diesel prices by the NDA government, the former finance minister said that there is widespread anger about artificially fixed prices of petrol, diesel & LPG. He also added that there is absolutely no reason why prices should be higher today than what it was in May-June 2014. It is nothing but a case of fleecing the helpless consumer.

He also took a toll on the rising inflation in the country, he said that inflation is on the rise and it is expected to rise further, and the increase in repo rate by the RBI will force the banks to rise the interest rates which will only add to the burden on consumers and producers.

He also said that if the government brings petrol and diesel under GST, prices will come down by Rs 20-25 per litre. BJP is in Centre and they have governments in most of the states, why are they blaming states? They have a majority and they should bring the fuel prices under GST.

(With Agency Inputs)