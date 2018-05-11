The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 11, 2018 | Last Update : 06:00 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Bank unions threaten 2-day nation-wide strike from May 30

PTI
Published : May 11, 2018, 4:52 pm IST
Updated : May 11, 2018, 4:51 pm IST

IBA made two unacceptable propositions including an offer of 2 per cent hike in the wage bill cost as on March 31, 2017.

Employees of public sector banks have threatened to go on two-day nation-wide strike from May 30.
 Employees of public sector banks have threatened to go on two-day nation-wide strike from May 30.

New Delhi: Employees of public sector banks have threatened to go on two-day nation-wide strike from May 30 against "a meagre" 2 per cent hike offered by the management body, Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

During the negotiations held on May 5, IBA made two unacceptable propositions including an offer of 2 per cent hike in the wage bill cost as on March 31, 2017, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) said in a statement.

Besides, it adamantly maintained that the negotiations on officers demands would be restricted up to Scale III only, AIBEA General Secretary C H Vekatachalam told PTI.

In the last wage revision, IBA provided an increment of 15 per cent. UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW). AIBOC joint general secretary Ravinder Gupta also questioned the rationale of this meagre hike at a time when inflation is uncontrolled.

"When prices go up unabated, can wages be depressed. Is it fair to deny reasonable wage increase?," Gupta said. NOBW vice president Ashwani Rana said unions also demanded that all scales or grades of officers should be included in the wage revision as has been the practice since 1979.

Unions also demanded that as advised by the government, the IBA should complete the process without further delay, Rana said. Vekatachalam said the government is also aware that despite their repeated letters, there is no progress in the negotiations and no offer was made to the Unions till the meeting held on May 5, 2018. This shows that the government is also not serious about early wage settlement in the banks, he said.

"It is unfortunate that when the government wants and expects bank employees and officers to extend all co-operation to implement all the schemes of the government through the banks, when it comes to the legitimate demands for a reasonable and fair increase in wages, the government is not paying serious attention," he said.

Tags: public sector banks, indian banks association, bank strike, aibea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

No childbirth since 400 years in MP village, locals call it 'cursed'

2

Panipat: Ajay-Atul to compose the music for Ashutosh Gowariker's period film

3

Google Doodle celebrates legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai

4

Bizarre: Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing

5

Real versus reel Sanju: Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt to forget camaraderie, take on each other

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham