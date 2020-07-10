Friday, Jul 10, 2020 | Last Update : 11:17 AM IST

107th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

780,054

11,002

Recovered

483,348

6,795

Deaths

21,417

301

Maharashtra2305991272599667 Tamil Nadu122350741671700 Delhi104864781993213 Gujarat38419273131994 Uttar Pradesh3115620331845 Telangana2953617279324 Karnataka2887711878471 West Bengal2482316291827 Andhra Pradesh2381412154277 Rajasthan2221216877489 Haryana1936414505287 Madhya Pradesh1634112232634 Assam14033872724 Bihar139789792109 Odisha11201740767 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
  Business   In Other News  10 Jul 2020  PNB reports over Rs 3600 crore DHFL loans as fraud
Business, In Other News

PNB reports over Rs 3600 crore DHFL loans as fraud

REUTERS
Published : Jul 10, 2020, 9:09 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2020, 9:11 am IST

DHFL accumulated total debts of almost Rs 1 trillion and then failed to honour dues to its creditors

Punjab National Bank said on Thursday it had reported loans made to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd worth Rs 3,689 billion. (PTI Photo)
  Punjab National Bank said on Thursday it had reported loans made to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd worth Rs 3,689 billion. (PTI Photo)

MUMBAI: Punjab National Bank said on Thursday it had reported loans made to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd worth Rs 3,689 billion ($491 million) to India’s central bank as “fraud.”

Indian state-owned lender PNB, which was hit by a $2 billion fraud involving billionaire Nirav Modi in 2018, had already set aside 12.5 billion rupees in provisions for the loans to DHFL, which is in bankruptcy proceedings.

Indian banking regulations require the provision on an account affected by fraud to be 100%, made over four quarters. DHFL, which was once one of India’s top “shadow” lenders, accumulated total debts of almost 1 trillion rupees and then failed to honour dues to its creditors.

Indian authorities are investigating DHFL’s promoters and its loan book to determine the extent of any fraud.

Other banks including State Bank of India and Union Bank have also reported DHFL’s accounts as fraudulent.

Tags: punjab national bank, loans, dewan housing finance corporation ltd, india, central bank fraud, pnb, nirav modi, dhfl, pnb scam, pnb fraud, dhfl loans, nirav modi scam, nirav modi pnb, dhfl bankruptcy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

India and the European Union (EU) will hold their 15th bilateral Summit on July 15 via video conference. (Photo- Twitter)

India-EU virtual bilateral summit on July 15

Reliance will load its first cargo of Venezuelan crude in three months this week in exchange for diesel under a swap deal. (PTI Photo)

Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi says 'India among most open economies', calls for global investment

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of The Tata Group (R) and Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fenandes. Tata Sons is in talks to buy out AirAsia Group Bhd’s stake in their airline joint venture in India. (AFP Photo)

Tata Sons in talks to buy out AirAsia India stake at steep discount

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham