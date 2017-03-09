The Asian Age | News

RBI to issue Rs 10 notes with security features

Published : Mar 9, 2017, 1:53 pm IST
The RBI today said the banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi series-2005 are to carry inset letter 'L' on both number panels, bearing the signature of Governor Urjit Patel.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank (RBI) will soon issue Rs 10 denomination notes with enhanced security features for circulation. The RBI today said the banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi series-2005 are to carry inset letter 'L' on both number panels, bearing the signature of Governor Urjit Patel.

The year of printing, 2017, will be on the reverse of the note. Among other features, numerals on both the panels will be in ascending size from left to right.

The first three alpha-numeric characters (prefix) will remain constant in size. "All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender," the central bank said in a notification.

