The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 07, 2017 | Last Update : 10:07 AM IST

Business, In Other News

Facebook to promote poll dates to encourage voters in India

PTI
Published : Nov 7, 2017, 9:29 am IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2017, 9:35 am IST

Facebook will promote a reminder in people's 'News Feed' on the three polling days -- November 9, December 9 and December 14.

Facebook has teamed up with the offices of chief electoral officers of the states to encourage people to participate in the upcoming state elections. (Photo: MEA website)
 Facebook has teamed up with the offices of chief electoral officers of the states to encourage people to participate in the upcoming state elections. (Photo: MEA website)

New Delhi: Ahead of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, social media giant Facebook on Monday teamed up with the offices of chief electoral officers of the states to encourage people to participate in the upcoming state elections.

As part of this collaboration, Facebook will promote a reminder in people's 'News Feed' on three different polling days -- November 9, December 9 and December 14 -- to help educate people in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat on the upcoming state polls and encourage them to take part, a release said.

"The reminder will help encourage participation in the upcoming state elections, and will be run in conjunction with the campaign run by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat to encourage people to vote," it added.

Nitin Saluja, Politics and Government Outreach Manager, Facebook India, South and Central Asia, said the collaboration will make it easier for the people of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat to participate in their state elections.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pushpendra Rajput said the significance of reaching out to key audiences via social media platforms cannot be overemphasised.

"With the kind of reach Facebook has, it has been our endeavour to utilise this medium as an effective tool for information dissemination and awareness creation," he said.

Gujarat's CEO B B Swain said There is a two-way conversation happening where people share what they care about, and officials get honest, real-time feedback. ...I am sure sending out polling day reminders in both the phases will result in a high participation by the community."

There are more than 212 million people who are active on Facebook in India.

As per the release, around 37 million people generated over 312 million interactions during last five Indian state elections 2017. 

Tags: facebook, election campaign
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Russian hacking story takes new turn: Trump was hacked 2 yrs before presidency

2

15-yr old girl, other high school kids among Japan’s 'serial killer' victims

3

How to delete a week old WhatsApp message

4

Clash: SRK's film, Ranveer's Temper remake, Sushant's Kedarnath book same release date

5

Commonwealth Shooting Championships: Silver, bronze for India on day six

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham