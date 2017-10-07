The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 07, 2017 | Last Update : 04:51 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Raghuram Rajan makes it to list of probable winners of Nobel prize in Economics

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 7, 2017, 4:48 pm IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2017, 4:49 pm IST

Rajan is a part of the list compiled by Clarivate Analytics, which publishes names of possible winners based on research citations.

RBI governor Raghuram Rajan features on the list of probable winners for Nobel Prize in Economics. (File Photo)
 RBI governor Raghuram Rajan features on the list of probable winners for Nobel Prize in Economics. (File Photo)

Mumbai: While all eyes are on the announcement of the Nobel Prize Winner in Economics, Indians have a reason to rejoice as former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan features on the list of probable winners.

The announcement is due in Stockholm on Monday.

Rajan is a part of the list compiled by Clarivate Analytics, which publishes names of the possible Nobel Prize winners based on research citations.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the reason for Rajan's entry into the list is his "contributions illuminating the dimensions of decisions in corporate finance”.

Rajan, who is the youngest and the first non-westerner to become the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, served as India’s central bank governor from 2013 to 2016.  He is also credited for having predicted the global economic meltdown of 2008.

The former RBI governor also featured on Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” list in 2016 and received the prestigious Fischer Black Prize, awarded every two years by the American Finance Association.

Recently, his book “I Do What I Do” has been making quite a stir as it sheds light on the many controversies raised after his departure from the central bank in 2016, just before the Modi government launched the note ban move. In his book, he said that he had cautioned the government that short-term costs of the note ban would outweigh its long-term benefits.

Rajan, who is currently a professor at the University of Chicago, has also been vocal about social issues like beef ban and rising intolerance in the society.

Tags: raghuram rajan, nobel prize 2017
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

New smart bandage for better, faster healing

2

Find out why so many LGBT couples do not go on vacations

3

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Big gap between India and other teams, says coach Luis Matos

4

Begum Akhtar gets special Google Doodle on 103rd birth anniversary

5

Tinder rolls out 'Reactions' for intercative dating

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

From science to literarture, here are the Nobel Laureates of 2017

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham