Thursday, Jun 07, 2018 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

Petrol prices cut by 9 paise per litre, diesel by 8 paise

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 7, 2018, 11:42 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2018, 11:42 am IST

Government is working to ensure fuel prices do not pinch customers, says Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

 Petrol prices in Delhi were Rs 77.83 a litre, Mumbai Rs 85.45 per litre, Chennai Rs 80.59 per litre and Kolkata Rs 80.28 per litre.

New Delhi: Petrol price fall for the ninth straight day on Thursday, petrol price was reduced by 9 paise a litre across the country and diesel by 8 paise per litre.

According to a price revision notification of state-owned oil firms, petrol prices in Delhi were Rs 77.83 a litre, Mumbai Rs 85.45 per litre, Chennai Rs 80.59 per litre and Kolkata Rs 80.28 per litre.

Diesel rates were cut by 7 paise and stood at Rs 68.73 per litre in Delhi, Mumbai Rs 73.17 per litre, Chennai Rs 72.56 and Kolkata Rs 71.28 per litre.

Oil prices rose on Thursday to shake off some of the previous session’s losses, supported by plunging exports from OPEC-member Venezuela.

Brent crude futures last traded at USD 75.70 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude at 65.01, each rising 0.5 per cent on the day.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that the government is working to ensure fuel prices do not pinch customers, adding that there is no question of rolling back fuel price deregulation.   

