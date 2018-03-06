Petrol, diesel prices marginally higher for sixth straight day

Petrol prices in Mumbai were Rs 80.26 against Rs 80.19 in the previous day.

Diesel prices on Tuesday Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 62.96, Rs 65.65, Rs 67.05 and Rs 66.39, respectively.

Mumbai: Petrol prices were up for the sixth straight day by 6-7 paise on Tuesday while diesel prices went up by 7-8 paisa in top cities.

Petrol prices on Tuesday in Delhi shot to Rs 72.39 per litre, Kolkata Rs 75.12 per litre, Mumbai Rs 80.26 per litre and Chennai Rs 75.07 per litre.

Oil futures rose on Tuesday for a third session, underpinned by robust demand forecasts and as ministers from OPEC touted the strength of its agreement to cut output to bolster prices.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday that global oil demand was expected to grow over the next five years, while output from producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would rise at a much slower pace.