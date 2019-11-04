Monday, Nov 04, 2019 | Last Update : 06:36 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

PTI
Published : Nov 4, 2019, 3:35 pm IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2019, 3:35 pm IST

Icra expects year-on-year credit growth to decline to 6.2-6.8 per cent in FY20 from 13.5 per cent in the last financial year.

Incremental bank credit has declined by Rs 0.19 trillion during H1 FY'20, in contrast to the rise of Rs 0.81 trillion during H1 FY'18 and Rs 3.51 trillion during H1 FY'19.
 Incremental bank credit has declined by Rs 0.19 trillion during H1 FY'20, in contrast to the rise of Rs 0.81 trillion during H1 FY'18 and Rs 3.51 trillion during H1 FY'19.

New Delhi: Growth in bank credit may decelerate sharply to 8-8.5 per cent during 2019-20 from 13.3 per cent last fiscal, mainly due to decline in incremental credit in first half of the current financial year, rating agency Icra said in a report.

"Moreover, with the bond markets remaining risk averse towards NBFCs, the YoY growth in the volume of bonds outstanding is expected to moderate to about 4 per cent in FY2020 from 12 per cent in FY2019," it said.

Additionally, the recent changes in mutual funds regulations are likely to result in a decline in the volume of commercial paper (CP) outstanding by March 2020, it said.

Considering these three domestic sources of funding, that is bank credit, corporate bonds and CP outstanding, Icra expects year-on-year credit growth to decline to 6.2-6.8 per cent in FY20 from 13.5 per cent in the last financial year.

A shift of large borrowers such as NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) to the banking system for their funding requirements had boosted bank credit growth in FY19, it said.

However, factors such as muted economic growth, lower working capital requirements of various borrowers, as well as risk aversion among lenders, have compressed incremental credit in first half of the current fiscal, it said.

"Incremental bank credit has declined by Rs 0.19 trillion during H1 FY'20, in contrast to the rise of Rs 0.81 trillion during H1 FY'18 and Rs 3.51 trillion during H1 FY'19," it said.

The recent data on bank credit released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reveals that the contraction in incremental credit outstanding to the services as well as the industrial segments, offset the entire growth in credit to the retail segment during H1 FY20, it said.

Within services, the credit outstanding to NBFCs increased. However, the decline in trade credit and other services (which also includes HFCs) resulted in the overall contraction in credit outstanding to the services segment in H1 FY20.

Tags: banks, revenue, nbfc, icra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Infosys, Vedanta, Tata Steel, ONGC, and ICICI Bank, rising up to 3.05 per cent.

Sensex scales new closing peak; Infosys rallies 3 pc

Economic growth has slipped to a six-year low of 5 pc for the June quarter and is expected to turn in lower than that in the Sept quarter.

Muted Diwali demand, GDP growth may fall to 5.8 pc: BofAML

Total income on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 32,850.89 crore in the said quarter from Rs 22,950.66 crore a year ago. (Photo: YouTube)

HDFC Q2 net profit up 76 per cent at Rs 1,749 crore

In the international market, both gold and silver prices were quoting lower at USD 1,509 per ounce and USD 18.08 an ounce.

Gold prices gain Rs 78; silver moves up by Rs 245

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 7.2 review: A meek surrender to the competition!

2

Fresh iPhone 12 leak reveals gorgeous new feature

3

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

4

‘Camgirl’ porn websites expose millions of users

5

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham