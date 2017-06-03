Key GST meet today may lower some taxes

Yoga guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev has opposed increasing tax on ghee from the current five per cent to 12 per cent.

After the GST Council fixed rates on goods and services, the Centre and states have been getting representations on the new tax rates.

New Delhi: The GST Council on Saturday may look to revise downward tax rates on some essential items, which were fixed during its last meeting, in view of representations from trade bodies.

After the GST Council fixed rates on goods and services, the Centre and states have been getting representations on the new tax rates.

For example, Yoga guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev has opposed increasing tax on ghee from the current five per cent to 12 per cent and on ayurvedic products from five per cent to 12 per cent.