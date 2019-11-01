Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 03:12 PM IST

India's October jobless rate rises to 8.5 pc, highest in over 3 years: CMIE

India’s infrastructure output fell 5.2 per cent in September from a year earlier, the worst performance in years.

Government data showed on Thursday that the industrial output shrank at its fastest rate in more than 6 years in August.
New Delhi: India’s unemployment rate in October rose to 8.5 per cent, the highest since August 2016, and up from 7.2 per cent in September, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Friday, reflecting the impact of a slowdown in the economy.

India’s infrastructure output fell 5.2 per cent in September from a year earlier, the worst performance in years, government data showed on Thursday, while the industrial output shrank at its fastest rate in more than six years in August.

