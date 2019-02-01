Friday, Feb 01, 2019 | Last Update : 11:53 AM IST

Business, In Other News

Government clears Rs 40,000 crore project to construct 6 submarines

PTI
Published : Feb 1, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2019, 11:40 am IST

This was decided at a meeting of the DAC, the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement, officials said.

Nirmala Sitharaman, also approved acquisition of approximately 5,000 Milan anti-tank guided missiles for the Army. (Photo: File)
 Nirmala Sitharaman, also approved acquisition of approximately 5,000 Milan anti-tank guided missiles for the Army. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a major decision, the Defence Ministry on Thursday approved indigenous construction of six submarines for the Indian Navy at a cost of over Rs 40,000 crore, officials said.

This was decided at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement, they said.

The DAC, presided over by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also approved acquisition of approximately 5,000 Milan anti-tank guided missiles for the Army.

The project to construct the six submarines will be implemented under the strategic partnership model which provides for roping in private firm to build select military platforms in India in partnership with foreign defence manufacturers, the officials said.

It will be the second project to be implemented under the strategic partnership model. The first project to get government''s nod for implementation under the new model was acquisition of 111 utility helicopters for the Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crore.

"The DAC in a landmark decision on Thursday approved indigenous construction of six submarines for the Indian Navy at a cost of over Rs 40,000 crore," said a senior defence ministry official.

"Construction of six submarines under Project 75 (I) will provide a major boost to the existing submarine design and manufacturing eco-system in India through transfer of design and equipment technology as well as a necessary skill sets," he said.

Tags: defence ministry, submarines, dac, indian navy, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

The Interim Budget, also known as a vote on account, will seek the Parliament’s nod for meeting the expenditure for the first six months of new fiscal—2019-20. (Photo: ANI)

Union Cabinet approves interim Budget 2019-20

According to the survey, the increase in factory orders was the strongest seen in 13 months.

Jan sees fastest rise in factory orders since Dec 2017; mfg activity edges higher

The agency will first select H-1B petitions submitted on behalf of all beneficiaries, including those that may be eligible for the advanced degree exemption.

H-1B rule change keeps qualification in, talent out

Flipkart said it will continue to work with the government to promote fair, pro-growth policies that will continue to develop this nascent sector.

E-comm rules: Flipkart disappointed with government’s revised FDI policy

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-American Congressman to chair key Congress subcommittee on foreign affairs

2

'Manikarnika' producer Kamal Jain supports Kangana & slams Krish; read full statement

3

Crafting perfection in pints

4

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

5

Telangana: Man asks voters to return money he distributed after wife’s loss in polls

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham