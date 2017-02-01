The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 01, 2017 | Last Update : 08:40 PM IST

Business, In Other News

1 crore households out of poverty by 2019: Govt

PTI
Published : Feb 1, 2017, 7:30 pm IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2017, 7:46 pm IST

Jaitley said the govt would start a Mission Antyodaya for poverty alleviation in the country.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Giving a major thrust to rural India in the Union Budget, the government today announced bringing one crore households out of poverty and making 50,000 gram panchayats poverty free by 2019, besides allocating highest ever funds to rural job scheme MGNRGEA.

Stating that improving the life of people in rural areas is "a non-negotiable agenda for the government", Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government would start a Mission Antyodaya for poverty alleviation in the country.

"With a clear focus on improving accountability, outcomes and convergence, we will undertake a Mission Antyodaya to bring one crore households out of poverty and to make 50,000 gram panchayats poverty free by 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of (Mahatma) Gandhiji," Jaitley said in his speech.

Allocating higher funds to all the major schemes for rural areas, he said, "The budget provision of Rs 38,500 crore under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in 2016-17 has been increased to Rs 48,000 crore in 2017-18."

Besides providing employment, MGNREGA should create productive assets to improve farm productivity and incomes, he said, adding that this is the highest ever allocation for MGNREGA. Exuding confidence that the construction of roads under under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has increased to 133 km per day, he said the government will connect 65,000 eligible habitations by constructing 2.23 lakh km of roads in rural areas by 2019.

But, the budget allocation for the scheme remains constant at Rs 19,000 crore. Whereas, the allocation of another flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Gram Aawaas Yojana (gramin) has been increased to Rs 23,000 crore from Rs 15,000 crore.

Similarly, the allocation for National Rural Livelihood Mission for promotion of skill development has also been increased to Rs 4,500 crore in 2017-18. In a bid to ensure safe drinking water to over 28,000 arsenic and fluoride affected habitations in the next four years, the government will start a sub-mission of the National Rural Drinking Water Programme.

In this year's budget, the allocation for the Rural Development Ministry has also been increased by more than 10 per cent to Rs 1,07,758 crore from Rs 97,760 crore.

Tags: arun jaitley, mgnrgea scheme, mission antyodaya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Dutch reserve makes 'Tinder for orangutans'

2

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan adorably fixes AbRam's 'broken' thumb

3

'Rent-a-monk' business thrives as Japan loses temple ties

4

Saudi Prince buys seats on passenger jet to transport falcons

5

Indian-origin woman in UK sells home built in 18th century for 2 pounds

more

Editors' Picks

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsman to score 100 international centuries. (Photo: PTI)

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham