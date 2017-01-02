Sunday, Jan 01, 2017 | Last Update : 08:53 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.29 a litre, diesel by 97 paise

PTI
Published : Jan 1, 2017, 8:47 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2017, 8:48 pm IST

The increase in rates announced by oil firms is excluding state levies and the actual hike will be higher.

Petrol price was on Sunday hiked by Rs1.29 a litre and diesel rate was raised by 97 paise a litre. (Photo: File)
 Petrol price was on Sunday hiked by Rs1.29 a litre and diesel rate was raised by 97 paise a litre. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Petrol price was on Sunday hiked by Rs1.29 a litre -- the third increase in a month, and diesel rate was raised by 97 paise a litre -- the second hike in a fortnight.

The increase in rates announced by oil firms is excluding state levies and the actual hike will be higher.

The actual hike after considering VAT would be Rs 1.66 a litre in Delhi for petrol and Rs 1.14 for diesel. The hike will be effective from midnight tonight.

This is the third increase in petrol price in one month and the second in case of diesel in one fortnight.

Petrol price was on December 17 hiked by Rs 2.21 a litre and diesel by Rs 1.79 per litre, excluding local levies. The actual hike after considering VAT came to Rs 2.84 per litre in Delhi for petrol and Rs 2.11 for diesel.

After today's hike, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 70.60 a litre from tomorrow as compared to Rs 68.94 currently.

Similarly, a litre of diesel will from tomorrow cost Rs 57.82,  up from Rs 56.68.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) revise rates on 1st and 16th of every month based on average international price in the previous fortnight.

"The current level of international product prices of petrol and diesel and Rupee-US Dollar exchange rate warrant increase in selling price of petrol and diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision," IOC said in a statement.

It said the movement of prices in the international oil market and foreign exchange rate shall continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes.

Tags: petrol, diesel, price hike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Alabama man catches his wife in bed with her lover, attacks him

2

Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for doing yoga, gives befitting reply

3

Shah Rukh Khan reveals first look of Aishwarya Dhanush's upcoming directorial

4

From 'Mitron' to 'Saathiyon': Twitter wonders why Modi changed his salutation

5

The fish that can give you a high and nightmares

more

Editors' Picks

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham