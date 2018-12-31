The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 31, 2018 | Last Update : 06:54 PM IST

Business, Economy

Govt not seeking RBI reserves to meet fiscal deficit: Jaitley

PTI
Published : Dec 31, 2018, 5:57 pm IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2018, 5:57 pm IST

The RBI was maintaining a reserve of 28 per cent.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: ANI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said the government was not seeking Reserve Bank surplus to meet fiscal deficit but to utilise them for accelerating poverty alleviation programmes and recapitalising the state-owned banks.

Replying to a debate on the second batch of supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said that the Modi government has the best track record of keeping fiscal deficit under check.

The House later passed supplementary demand for grants for the current fiscal to provide additional expenditure of Rs 85,948.86 crore, about half of which is for capital infusion in public sector banks.

Referring to the issues concerning the Economic Capital Framework (ECF) of RBI, Jaitley said that central banks of most of the countries keep a reserve of 8 per cent, while some conservative central banks maintain 14 per cent reserves.

The RBI was maintaining a reserve of 28 per cent, he said, adding the expert commitee will decide on the appropriate reserve of the central bank so that surplus funds could be utilised for funding poverty alleviation programmes and recapitalising the state-owned banks.

"This government has the best track record than any other previous government in managing fiscal deficit. We do not need RBI reserves to manage the fiscal deficit, Jaitley said.

He said the Modi government has brought down fiscal deficit and kept inflation and the Current Account Deficit (CAD) under check, while India retained the fastest growing economy tag for 5 years.

The Finance Minister further said that it was only during the Modi government tenure that India became the fastest growing major economy in the world, ahead of China.

Jaitley also said that demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has helped increase the tax base and allocate more funds for poverty alleviation and social sector programmes.

The number of Income Tax return filers have gone up from 3.8 crore during the UPA regime, to 6.86 crore currently. When the NDA government completes its five year term in 2019, the number would double from 3.83 crore, he added.

With regard to concerns expressed by some members over the agrarian situation, Jaitley said the government will take all steps to support the farmers.

"Whatever steps need to be taken at the end, the Government will take it," he said, amid sloganeering by Congress over the Rafale issue. 

Tags: arun jaitley, rbi, fiscal deficit, recapitalization, current account deficit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

2

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

3

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

4

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

5

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham