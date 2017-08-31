The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 | Last Update : 02:20 PM IST

Business, Economy

India's economic growth seen picking up as note ban effects reduce

PTI
Published : Aug 31, 2017, 12:23 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2017, 12:27 pm IST

Narendra Modi’s shock decision last November to scrap high-value old banknotes wiped out 86 percent of currency in circulation.

India’s economy likely showed further signs of recovery in the latest quarter from a shock cash squeeze late last year, reported a poll by Reuters. (Representational Image)
 India’s economy likely showed further signs of recovery in the latest quarter from a shock cash squeeze late last year, reported a poll by Reuters. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: India’s economy likely showed further signs of recovery in the latest quarter from a shock cash squeeze late last year, but the rebound is not expected to be strong enough to help it reclaim the crown of the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have expanded 6.6 per cent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, according to economists polled by Reuters.

That would mark a solid acceleration from 6.1 per cent growth in January-March, but still lag China’s 6.9 percent print in the latest quarter. Forecasts ranged from 5.7 to 7.2 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s shock decision last November to scrap high-value old banknotes wiped out about 86 percent of currency in circulation virtually overnight, pounding consumer demand.

Since then, high frequency indicators such as sales of two-wheel vehicles, oil consumption, cargo traffic and rail freight have shown the impact of the cash clampdown is gradually fading.

“The economy likely dusted off the post-demonetisation lull,” said Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS Bank in Singapore.

Yet, Asia’s third-largest economy is far away from firing on all cylinders - capital spending remains weak and debt-laden banks are still circumspect in lending.

Confusion over a new goods and services tax and high debt levels in rural areas could also dampen activity in coming months.

HEADWINDS

The launch of a national Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1 has caused chaos on the ground as ambiguous rules have left firms confused over how to price their products.

Business surveys showed both services and manufacturing activity contracted at their fastest rate in years in July.

In rural areas, huge inventories of grain from last year’s record harvest has led to large declines in prices, leaving millions of farmers in debt.

With restive farmers demanding loan relief, four Indian states have agreed to waive billions of dollars in farm loans. A few more states are contemplating similar write-offs.

The debt waivers come at a time when state finances are under pressure, compelling some of them to slash capital spending to keep their budget deficits in check.

Further clouding the economic outlook is growing stress on corporate balance sheets, frustrating Modi’s efforts to revive private investments.

In the telecoms sector, the entry of Reliance Jio has dramatically reduced prices, hitting corporate profits. Similarly, a marked decline in the price of renewable energy has put thermal power companies in a spot.

There is little surprise then that a number of economists including those in the government have begun sounding warnings.

Still, there is a good chance of Thursday’s data throwing an upside surprise, thanks to a favourable GDP “deflator”. The federal statistics office uses the deflator to strip out price changes to make quarters comparable.

The GDP deflator is expected to decline by as much as 200 basis points from the March quarter due to a sharp cooling in inflation, imparting an upside bias to real growth figures.

The federal statistics office will release the data at 1200 GMT.

Tags: india gdp, gross domestic product, demonetisation, goods & services tax
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Largest asteroid in a century to whiz by Sept 1

2

Improve eyesight naturally with these simple tips

3

India, Canada to jointly issue postal stamps with Diwali as theme

4

Here's why putting glitter on your tongue is a bad idea

5

Gaza man forced into hiding due to 'tree man disease' finally gets treatment

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

At the annual

Spain's annual tomato fight festival is utter mayhem

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by the West Indian community. It is the one of the largest street festivals of its kind and in 2006, the UK public voted it onto the list of icons of England (Photo: AP)

Notting Hill celebrates decades old festival of unity

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham