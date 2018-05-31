The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 31, 2018 | Last Update : 07:56 PM IST

Business, Economy

Indian economy expands 7.7 per cent in Q4, 6.7 per cent in FY18

PTI
Published : May 31, 2018, 6:52 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2018, 6:52 pm IST

However, the economic growth slows to 6.7 per cent in 2017-18 compared to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17.

Indian economy grew 7.7 per cent in January-March 2018, the biggest expansion in seven quarters.
 Indian economy grew 7.7 per cent in January-March 2018, the biggest expansion in seven quarters.

New Delhi: Indian economy grew 7.7 per cent in January-March 2018, the biggest expansion in seven quarters, on account of robust performance in manufacturing, construction and service sectors as well as good farm output, government data showed on Thursday.

However, the economic growth slows to 6.7 per cent in 2017-18 compared to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17. "GDP at 2011-12 prices in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 registered growth rate of 7.7 per cent as against 5.6 per cent, 6.3 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, in the first three quarters of 2017-18.

Rapid growth in agriculture (4.5 per cent), manufacturing (9.1 per cent) and construction (11.5 per cent) contributed to the overall growth," the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said in its national accounts data released today.

The previous high GDP growth of 8.1 per cent was recorded in April-June quarter of 2016-17. The GDP growth was 6.1 per cent in January-March quarter in 2016-17.

Tags: indian economy, economic growth, service sectors, gdp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

