The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 31, 2017 | Last Update : 02:11 PM IST

Business, Economy

Economic Survey 2017 lowers FY17 GDP at 6.5 pc

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 31, 2017, 12:59 pm IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2017, 1:55 pm IST

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents Survey that predicts GDP will rebound to 6.75-7.5 per cent in FY18.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo:FIle)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo:FIle)

Mumbai: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday presented the Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament. A team led by chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian prepared the lengthy document that recommends government on various macro- and micro- economic indicators.

The Survey has lowered India's GDP growth at 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal 2016-17. It has further pegged GDP will rebound in the range of 6.75 per cent to 7.5 per cent for the next fiscal 2017-18.

The GDP growth was 7.6 per cent last fiscal 2015-16. The Survey pointed it out that demonetisation exposed GDP growth to certain risks.

Besides, the Survey says fiscal gains from Goods and Services Tax will take time to realise. It sees fiscal windfall from Pradhan Mantri Garib Kaayan Yojana, low oil prices. Growth rate of industrial sector estimated to moderate to 5.2 per cent in 2016-17 from 7.4 per cent last fiscal.

The Survey predicts GDP growth rate at constant market prices for 2016-17 fiscal year at 7.1 per cent. India's service sector estimated to grow at 8.9 per cent in 2.16-17 fiscal. Labour migration in India is increasing faster than earlier, the Survey said.

Tags: economic survey 2017, arun jaitley, budget session, union budget 2017, parliament
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-origin woman in UK sells home built in 18th century for 2 pounds

2

Quantico: Priyanka Chopra hints at romance with Blair Underwood

3

Vivo V5 Plus review: Get clicked in a new light

4

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

5

UP polls: A political party names a donkey as its CM candidate

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham