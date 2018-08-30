The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 30, 2018 | Last Update : 05:37 AM IST

Business, Economy

Rupee sinks to lowest ever level, 68-70 is new normal

PTI
Published : Aug 30, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2018, 4:44 am IST

The rupee has fallen by 10 per cent this year so far — making it the worst-performing currency in Asia.

The rupee previously had closed at a record low of 70.16 to the dollar on Monday.
 The rupee previously had closed at a record low of 70.16 to the dollar on Monday.

Mumbai: The rupee on Wednesday crashed by a staggering 49 paise or 0.70 per cent to close at a historic low of 70.59 against the US currency due to strong month-end dollar demand from oil importers and foreign fund outflows.

It was the biggest single-day crash since August 13 when the unit crumbled 110 paise or 1.6 per cent. The rupee previously had closed at a record low of 70.16 to the dollar on Monday.

The slide was triggered by factors like crude prices hitting multi-month highs fuelled by supply shocks along with concerns over widening current account deficit.

The weakening of the rupee would lead to an increase in the prices of all imported goods, including petroleum products like petrol and diesel.

The Indian currency collapsed to another record low of 70.65 during the day as investors finally hit the panic button after reports highlighted risks of India breaching the 3.3 per cent fiscal deficit target for 2018-19.

The rupee has fallen by 10 per cent this year so far — making it the worst-performing currency in Asia.

Responding to the weakening of the rupee, the government said it is likely to remain in the range of 68-70 to the dollar.

“There is some small mismatch in demand and supply which plays one way or the other depending upon the view that operators take. But some changes have happened which are material. Foreign portfolio investors took out $9 billion from the country in the first three months,” economic affairs secretary S.C. Garg said while replying to queries on rupee value.

He said “68-70 is the level the rupee would mostly remain... But considering fundamental supply of dollars and the demand it should be fair to assume that that might be the level on an average during the year.

Traders also reported hedging-related offtake as importers rushed to pay forward premium.

“Focus will now shift to India’s GDP and fiscal deficit data due to be released on Friday. A near-term range for the rupee is 70.20 and 70.75,” Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Reversing its brief recovery trend, the rupee resumed with a gap-down at 70.32 compared to Tuesday’s close of 70.10.

The rupee later hit a lifetime low of 70.65 in afternoon deals before ending the day at 70.59 with a loss of 49 paise.

Tags: us currency, dollar, economic affairs, research analyst

MOST POPULAR

1

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

2

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

3

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

4

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

5

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham