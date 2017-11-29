The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

Business, Economy

GES 2017: Ivanka Trump bats for technology empowering women

ANI
Published : Nov 29, 2017, 11:41 am IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2017, 11:54 am IST

Ivanka also lauded the efforts made by women and women entrepreneurs to manage both their personal and professional lives.

United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump on Wednesday said technology held an immense potential in transforming and empowering women entrepreneurs. (Photo: AP)
 United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump on Wednesday said technology held an immense potential in transforming and empowering women entrepreneurs. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump on Wednesday said technology held an immense potential in the present scenario to help women entrepreneurs grow in both - their personal and professional lives.

"Technology offers a tremendous opportunity to women entrepreneurs, and we are seeing that in terms of the explosive global and domestic growth," Ivanka Trump said, while addressing the plenary session on the topic 'We Can Do It! Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training' at the 8th edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), here.

She also said that technology had helped reduce barriers and was empowering and enabling women to become more flexible.

"Technology is a great driver of entrepreneurship because a lot of women are leaving and saying this doesn't work for me. It is emboldening them to go out on their own. It is reducing barriers to starting new businesses, and creating flexibility around schedule," Ivanka Trump maintained.

She also lauded the efforts made by women and women entrepreneurs to manage both their personal and professional lives, concluding that the way ahead required a fundamental change.

"One of the reasons we are seeing an explosion of women's entrepreneurship is because traditional workplaces often haven't worked for us. We are disproportionately providing unpaid care, while also needing to support our families financially," the 36-year-old businesswoman remarked.

"These cultural, social, work institutions were not set up with the assumption that there would be two parents in the workforce. So we just have to fundamentally change things. It is starting to happen in the corporate world," she concluded.

Also present at the session were state cabinet minister for IT E&C KT Rama Rao; ICICI Bank, Managing Director and CEO, Chanda Kochhar; Cherie Blaire and Karen Quintos. 

Tags: global entrepreneurship summit 2017, ivanka trump, women entrepreneurs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

IoT devices vulnerable to cyberattack — thanks to weak password settings

2

DNA evidence suggests ancient samples of Yeti actually belong to bears

3

New tests at Jesus' presumed tomb back traditional beliefs

4

'Made in India' robot Mitra greets Ivanka, Modi at GES 2017

5

Experts reveal top 6 tips to deal with children's fussy eating habits

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham