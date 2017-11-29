The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

Business, Economy

Bitcoin tops USD 10,000, taking 2017 gains to 940 per cent

REUTERS
Published : Nov 29, 2017, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2017, 12:00 pm IST

Bitcoin crossed USD 10,000 on smaller exchanges like CEX.IO exchange and the crypto-currency index coinmarketcap.com long before.

Bitcoin soared to an all-time high above USD 10,000 on Tuesday on major exchanges and digital currency indexes. (File Photo)
 Bitcoin soared to an all-time high above USD 10,000 on Tuesday on major exchanges and digital currency indexes. (File Photo)

New York: Virtual currency bitcoin soared to an all-time high above USD 10,000 on Tuesday on major exchanges and digital currency indexes, including the widely followed Luxembourg-based trading platform BitStamp.

Created in 2009, bitcoin uses encryption and a blockchain database that enables the fast and anonymous transfer of funds outside of a traditional centralized payment system.

It has soared more than 900 percent so far this year, posting the largest gain of all asset classes, amid increased institutional demand for crypto-currencies as financial and mainstream use has expanded.

But skeptics say it a classic speculative bubble with no relation to real financial market activity or the economy, most famously JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon who labeled it a fraud.

Bitcoin crossed USD 10,000 on smaller exchanges such as the CEX.IO exchange, and the crypto-currency index coinmarketcap.com long before it hit the milestone on BitStamp.

At 0245 GMT, it hit a high of USD 10,069.12 BTC=BTSP on BitStamp and was up 2 per cent on the day.

“The price rise is a continuation of a long-term trend which has been driven by the speculative activity in Japan and also with institutional investors dipping their toes into the cryptocurrency market,” said Thomas Glucksmann, head of marketing at Hong Kong exchange Gatecoin.

“The recent surge is just part of that additional element of excitement amongst speculative traders and a growing contingent of liquid traders that have a long-term optimistic view on … this technology.”

Sol Lederer, blockchain director at U.S. technology company LOOMIA, said this surge will help long-time bitcoiners finally feel vindicated that their currency, which had been ridiculed for years, was at last being taken seriously.

“Bitcoin’s future is still uncertain; it faces the same serious technical challenges it has for years and faces stiff competition from newer, more sophisticated blockchains. But even if it were to crash, it’s apparent that bitcoin is here to stay.”

In some emerging markets, bitcoin had hit well over USD 10,000 previously. In Zimbabwe, bitcoin traded at USD 17,875 on Monday. Tuesday’s price in Zimbabwe was not available.

In South Korean exchanges, bitcoin was already close to USD 11,000 or higher.

It traded at nearly USD 11,000 on Tuesday on bithumb after hitting the USD 10,000 milestone on Monday. At Coinone, bitcoin traded at more than USD 11,700, and at USD 11,734 on Korbit.

Bitcoin has been boosted as exchanges such as the CME Group Inc (CME.O) and the Chicago Board Options Exchange announced plans to launch futures contracts for the currency.

“I’m sure there will be a few dips over the next weeks and months as the cryptocurrency market is quite illiquid so there’s bound to be volatility,” Gatecoin’s Glucksmann said.

Mike Novogratz, a former macro hedge fund manager at Fortress Investment Group, said in a Reuters Investment Summit earlier this month that mainstream institutional investors were about six to eight months from adopting bitcoin.

But many leading bankers, including Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, have expressed scepticism about bitcoin. “From what we can identify, the only reason today to buy or sell Bitcoin is to make money, which is the very definition of speculation and the very definition of a bubble,” Thiam said earlier this month.

Tags: bitcoin, bitcoin value, cryptocurrencies

MOST POPULAR

1

IoT devices vulnerable to cyberattack — thanks to weak password settings

2

DNA evidence suggests ancient samples of Yeti actually belong to bears

3

New tests at Jesus' presumed tomb back traditional beliefs

4

'Made in India' robot Mitra greets Ivanka, Modi at GES 2017

5

Experts reveal top 6 tips to deal with children's fussy eating habits

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham