Govt, bank staff to biometrically sign off Aadhaar enrolment

New Delhi: The UIDAI will soon evolve a process for authorised employees of banks, post offices and the government to biometrically sign off Aadhaar enrolment and updation form collection, as the process of applying for the 12-digit identifier moves into such premises.

The move is aimed at addressing the security concerns around collection of biometric and other information, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO of the Aadhaar-issuing body, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), told PTI.

The UIDAI had earlier asked states to ensure that enrolments, even those by private agencies, shift to government or municipal premises from external private operator run sites.

Moreover, it has directed private as well as public sector banks to set up Aadhaar enrolment facility in at least one out of 10 branches. "The enrolment and updates will happen largely in banks, post office and government premises. There also, during enrolment, the authorised employee of the banks, post offices or the government will have to biometrically sign the Aadhaar enrolment or updation application," Pandey said.

A process for this additional layer of security and supervision is being evolved and the proposed mechanism is likely to be in place by January, he added.

The mechanism entails a staff, authorised for the purpose, to biometrically sign off the application form after it is received.

Earlier, data collection was by a private operator and the form was verified by government-appointed verifier.

But now the biometric signature of the designated official will be taken, fortifying the collection process and making it more secure, according to the UIDAI.

"Earlier the private operator -- even though he was a certified operator -- used to sign it, now it will have to be counter signed through biometrics by a government, bank or post office employee," Pandey added.