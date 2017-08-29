The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 | Last Update : 12:16 PM IST

Business, Economy

Modi govt to continue April-March fiscal; Budget likely in Jan-end

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 29, 2017, 11:45 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2017, 12:06 pm IST

The Modi government had been considering changing the financial session to January-December.

The Narendra Modi-led government is unlikely to switch to January-December financial year. Photo: PTI
 The Narendra Modi-led government is unlikely to switch to January-December financial year. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government, which has been rallying for a January-December financial year, is unlikely to switch to the same, according to media reports.

According to a report in the Economic Times, a senior official in the government said that a January-December financial session would mean the Budget would have to be presented by October-end or early November, which is “unrealistic”. The government is however considering advancing the presentation of Budget by two weeks.

The current April to March financial year tradition has been followed for 150 years.

The Modi government has expressed desire to depart from that tradition and switch to the January-December session. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had informed in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha that: "The matter of changing financial year is under consideration of the government". 

Government think-tank Niti Aayog had also pushed for a January-December financial year which is a practice followed by various other countries.

Moreover, the past one year has seen two big reforms – demonetisation and GST. The economy will take some time to adjust to the effects of these two changes and is likely to suffer some disruptions. A change in the financial year at this point will only add to the disruptions.

Tags: budget presentation, narendra modi government, april-march financial year, january-december financial year
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Guess why this man recorded and uploaded 293 years of porn

2

Being the first to board a plane is a bad idea, says study

3

Rare condition leaves 2-year-old girl with a 3 kg arm

4

Kapil does it again, fails to turn up for shoot with Baadshaho team, Ajay and co walk out

5

Turns out, 80-year-olds as street-smart as 18-year-olds

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham