The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 29, 2017 | Last Update : 04:27 PM IST

Business, Economy

Clean Notes Policy: RBI tells banks not to reject soiled notes

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 29, 2017, 4:25 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2017, 4:21 pm IST

Reports had claimed banks were not accepting soiled notes causing hardship to customers.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)
 RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India has issued a fresh circular under which it has directed all banks including private lenders to accept spoiled, scribbled or torn-out currency notes,  according to a report in NDTV.

Central bank's latest diktat comes in the backdrop of reports that suggested a number of banks were not accepting soiled notes causing hardship to customers. RBI has instructed 'faulting' banks to treat the notes coming in at their counters as 'soiled notes'.

Banks cannot turn away customers who come with soiled notes to deposit at their branches under RBI's 'clean notes policy'. The bankers' bank has also instructed lenders to avoid recycling of scribbled notes they get deposited at their counters.

In its earlier circular, RBI had asked bank staff not scribble or write on bank notes so as not to spoil them. However, the directive was misconstrued by bank staff that might have been a cause of worry for banks. In its consequence, some banks stopped accepting identified notes.

RBI has made exchange of soiled notes much easier for a customer and a non-customer of a bank who can make an over-the-counter exchange of these notes.

The report added that RBI has installed high-speed Currency Verification and Processing Systems machines at all its offices which can process 50,000-60,000 pieces per hour. "Soiled notes are shredded and briquetted on-line," it said.

Tags: clean notes policy, soiled notes, rbi, reserve bank

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra's Bhilar will become first book village in India

2

The Samsung Galaxy S8's Dual Audio feature is hi-tech

3

Baahubali 2 creates history, collects over 100 crore rupees on Day 1

4

Watch: Aamir and Kiran urge urban crowd to come along for Water Cup Contest on May 1

5

Xiaomi Mi 6 stock sells out in seconds

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham