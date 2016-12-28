Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

Business, Economy

Govt likely to increase cash withdrawal limit after Dec 30

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 28, 2016, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2016, 12:23 pm IST

Presently, an individual can withdraw Rs 2,500 a day through ATM and Rs 24,000 a week through cheques at banks.

Representational Image.
  Representational Image.

Mumbai: The New Year 2017 eve, it seems, has some respite in store for the cash starved populace as the government is expected to increase cash withdrawal limit after December 30, last day for depositing discarded notes in bank accounts.

After that, ‘select’ holders of scrapped notes will have to approach Reserve Bank of India for submitting the specified denominations.

Earlier, the government had indicated that it will increase the cash withdrawal limit provided the banking system received 80 per cent of total currency in circulation in new legal tender.

Presently, an individual can withdraw Rs 2,500 a day through ATM and Rs 24,000 a week through cheques at bank branches. Apart from that, several other exemptions have also been granted.

For instance, for bearing marriage expenses, an individual is allowed to withdraw Rs 2.5 lakh from KYC compliant account. Traders who took several representations to Finance Ministry were allowed to withdraw Rs 50,000 from current account that fulfills KYC norms.

As of now, there is no clarification from government’s side up to what extent it will increase the cash withdrawal limit. However, the decision is highly likely as banks have received over 90 per cent of Rs 15.4 lakh crore worth of demonetised notes.

December 30 is the last day for depositing scrapped Old High Denomination currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 value in bank accounts. It is highly unlikely that the government would grant any further extension in the deadline for depositing specified notes discarded on November 8.

The economy lost over Rs 15 lakh crore worth of currency notes due to demonetisation as Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 notes constituted 86 per cent of total currency in circulation. Rest 14 per cent of currency in circulation was filled by lower denomination notes.

Tags: note ban, demonetisation, cash withdrawal, withdrawal limit

MOST POPULAR

1

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to meet students at alma mater IIT-Kgp

2

Muslim cleric 'condemns' Shami's wife's dress

3

Himesh makes first public appearance with rumoured love Sonia after divorce

4

Hyderabad kid's FIR against grandmother over playtime

5

Porn-stars recommend best sex positions for orgasms

more

Editors' Picks

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate explosive

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, was crucial to India’s success in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. (Photo: AP)

Shami’s wife criticised for ‘not wearing hijab’

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham