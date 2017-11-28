The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 28, 2017 | Last Update : 02:16 PM IST

Business, Economy

Govt wants RBI rate cut before March, say Finance Ministry sources

REUTERS
Published : Nov 28, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2017, 1:14 pm IST

The Finance Ministry wants a rate cut in the Monetary Policy Committee's December meet or when it convenes in February.

India’s government is lobbying for a reduction in official interest rates in coming months as it expects inflation to stay close to a 4 per cent target, finance ministry officials said. (Photo: PTI)
 India’s government is lobbying for a reduction in official interest rates in coming months as it expects inflation to stay close to a 4 per cent target, finance ministry officials said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Mumbai: Impatient for faster economic growth, India’s government is lobbying for a reduction in official interest rates in coming months as it expects inflation to stay close to a 4 per cent target, finance ministry officials said.

At its last meeting in October, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the repo rate at 6.0 per cent, near a seven-year low, and a Reuters poll found that economists expected the rate to stay there through to the second quarter of next year.

The finance ministry, according to officials, wants a rate cut sooner than that, putting a focus on the MPC meeting on December 5-6, or when it next convenes in February.

“We expect the RBI to cut policy rates, if not in December then in its next policy review,” one ministry official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. After that, he said, higher oil prices could fuel inflation, making it more difficult to cut rates.

At its October 4 meeting, the MPC voted 5-1 to keep rates unchanged, and minutes released on October 18 showed RBI Governor Urjit Patel flagging risks to the inflation outlook, and the need for more evidence to show whether headwinds holding back economic growth were “transient or sustained”.

On Thursday, India will release GDP data for the July-September quarter, having seen economic growth slow to a three year low of 5.7 per cent in the previous three months.

The weak growth means 3-1/2 years into his 5-year term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is falling a long way short of his promise of a dynamic economy to create jobs for the millions of young Indians joining the labour force each year.

His government can’t afford to boost public investment without endangering the commitment to fiscal consolidation that helped persuade Moody’s Investors Service this month to award India its first sovereign credit rating upgrade in nearly 14 years.

That leaves most of the pressure on the RBI to loosen monetary policy in order to revive currently anaemic private investment.

A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment on its discussions with the RBI. The central bank also did not comment.

“BEHIND ITS OWN CURVE”

Since last year, India’s policy rate has been set by a committee that includes non-central bankers, instead of leaving it entirely to the RBI. But the finance ministry doesn’t have a representative on the six-member MPC.

The panel is composed of the RBI governor, who has the casting vote in the event of a tie, two senior officials from the central bank’s monetary policy department and three economists from the academic world.

The MPC’s mandate is to set interest rates to achieve a targeted 4 per cent inflation with plus minus 2 per cent on either side, and maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of economic growth.

As a result of the new Goods and Services Tax harmonising central and state levies, the finance ministry expects lower prices for some 200 goods to subdue retail inflation, which had struck a seven-month high of 3.58 per cent in October.

”We see inflation remaining around 4 percent until March and a scope for a rate cut of 25 basis points,” a second ministry official said, also speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

But an official aware of the RBI’s thinking said the MPC should be mindful of the risk of sudden-supply side shocks, and set policies that provide space to absorb them.

Surjit Bhalla, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, aired his impatience with the stalling.

“The MPC has been way behind its own curve, its own stated goals,” he wrote in the Indian Express newspaper, noting inflation had stayed below target for last 12 months.

Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), repo rate, finance ministry, monetary policy committee (mpc)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Potential bridesmaid Priyanka delighted for Meghan Markle after engagement to Prince Harry

2

Gionee overhauls lineup with 8 new models, all devices with 18:9 displays

3

Here's how the Clarence House Twitter handle left social media users confused

4

When James Cameron nearly came to blows with Harvey Weinstein at 1998 Oscars

5

'Healthy obese' may be just a myth

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham